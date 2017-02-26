2017 Atlanta Supercross Results: Dungey Domination in Georgia

2017 Atlanta Supercross Results

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey claimed his second win of the season at round eight of the Monster Energy Supercross series at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Dungey grabbed the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Award and led all 24 laps of the Main Event. Dungey’s win marked his fifth victory inside the Georgia Dome throughout his career.

The reigning 450 SX Champion was joined on the podium by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Blake Baggett.

“The start [was key], for sure. I was really able to drive off the [start] gate good and held it into the [first] corner. As all the guys shot wide I was able to tuck under and get the holeshot,” said Dungey. “This track was key for that, it was very hard to really make a lot of time on guys. I wanted to get out front and we did that. I saw Eli [Tomac] coming at the end, but wanted to just keep things easy [on myself]. A win is a win.”

Tomac came around the first corner in ninth, but put his head down and set some of the fastest laps of the night aboard his factory Kawasaki KX450F. Tomac was able to make his way up to second and began closing in on Dungey’s KTM 450 SX-F in the final laps of the race, but was unable to get close enough to attempt a pass on the reigning champ. Tomac’s second place marks his fourth podium finish this season.

“I’m satisfied [with the result]. That [race] was tough. [The start] didn’t really happen in the Heat Race either, and it’s something I’ll look back on,” said Tomac. “I really need to be better off the start, that’s how important they are. But no excuses, Ryan [Dungey] straight up beat us tonight and got the start. I did what I could.”

Baggett finished a career best third place in the Georgia Dome. The California native came around the first corner in third and quickly passed Smartop/Motoconcepts/Honda’s Mike Alessi for second on lap two. He maintained second position for the majority of the race before being passed by the hard charging Tomac in the latter portion of the race. Baggett sits ninth overall in the championship standings after eight races.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson was forced to work his way through the field after an 11th place start. The New Mexico native gained seven positions by the time the checkered flag flew to finish fourth.

Similar to Anderson, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin didn’t get the start he needed coming around the first turn in 13th. He worked his way back up to fifth to round out the top five in the Georgia Dome.

Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely, Monster Energy/Chapparal/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Chad Reed, Smartop/Motoconcepts/Honda’s Justin Brayton, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten, respectively.

2017 Atlanta Supercross Results from Georgia, 450SX:

Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R Josh Grant – Kawasaki KX450F Dean Wilson – Husqvarna FC450 Trey Canard – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Barcia – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Bogle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450 Cody Gilmore – Kawasaki KX450F Alex Ray – Husqvarna FC450 Scott Champion – Yamaha YZ450F

2017 Supercross 450 SX Point Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds):