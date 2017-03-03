Free MotoAmerica Tickets with Purchase of Dunlop Sportmax Tires

Dunlop Teams with MotoAmerica for Free Race Tickets

For the 2017 MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship, Dunlop and MotoAmerica are offering fan ticket specials throughout the season, beginning with the Road Atlanta round April 28-30.

This year, Dunlop Motorcycle Tire begins its ninth-straight year as the spec-tire of the stateside Superbike series and its supporting classes.

Those who purchase Dunlop Sportmax Q3 or Roadsmart III tires at participating Dunlop Pro Dealers across the country will receive free tickets their choice of MotoAmerica rounds.

In addition, select markets will provide an additional incentive to fans by offering a mail-in rebate of $40 with a set of free tickets. This Dunlop Pro Dealer exclusive program gives fans even more ways to benefit from Dunlop’s partnership with MotoAmerica.

Details of the special ticket offer can be found on the Dunlop website; make sure to check it out before making your plans to attend a MotoAmerica race near you.

Dunlop’s commitment to American motorcycle racing runs deep: As the official tire of MotoAmerica as well as American Flat Track, Dunlop builds spec tires for both series here in America at its Buffalo, N.Y., plant. Dunlop is also the official tire of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.