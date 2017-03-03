2015-2106 Yamaha R3 Recall #4: Ignition Switch Problem

2015-2016 Yamaha R3 Recall #4



One day after Yamaha recalled its YZF-R3 due to fuel-tank issues, the Japanese motorcycle manufactured has issued yet another recall on it YZF-R3 sportbike; this is the fourth one since last July.

Yamaha has recalled 14,320 of its 2015-2016 YZF-R3 motorcycles due to ignition switch problems. Yamaha says water can enter and corrode the ignition switch resulting in an unexpected engine stall. This could cause loss of control, which may result in a crash with injury or death. The main ignition switch may malfunction at start up, such as no power when the main switch is turned on or the engine may stall while riding.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range begins: MH3RH06Y3FK001316 Ends: MH3RH06Y8GK015360 and is non-sequential.

Yamaha will notify R3 owners, and dealers will replace the ignition switch subassembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2017. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990112. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 17V112000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.