2015-2016 Yamaha R3 Recall: 14,320 Motorcycles Affected

Yamaha R3 Recall

Yamaha is recalling up to 14,320 certain model 2015-2016 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycles due to fuel tank issues. Yamaha says engine vibration can cause the fuel tank mounting bracket to contact the fuel tank, which may eventually result in the tank leaking fuel, posing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

This is the third recall on Yamaha R3 motorcycles; Yamaha also recalled the YZF-R3 for clutch issues and possible engine seizure.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range of affected units begins with MH3RH06Y3FK001316 and ends with MH3RH06Y8GK015360, and is non-sequential.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank bracket. The fuel tank will be inspected and replaced if necessary. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2017. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990112. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 17V111000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit safercar.gov.