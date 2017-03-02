Klim Kodiak Released: High Mileage Touring Motorcycle Gear

Klim Kodiak Overview

Klim has introduced a new collection of motorcycle gear for the high-mileage tourer–the Kodiak. Engineered to bring a more refined fit to the Klim lineup, the Kodiak collection enters the touring world in a sleek and tailored style built for abuse.

Featuring fully armored Klim Technology to battle the weather, abrasion and travel’s most troublesome obstacles, Klim’s Kodiak is the high-mileage touring king.

Designed for riders looking for the ultimate in precision fit, Kodiak is built on a base of GORE-TEX® Pro Shell GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY® main body fabric. Integrated perforated leather overlays in high-abrasion zones add functional style while muted corporate branding finishes the rugged and durable look. Functionality is the core of any KLIM product and the Kodiak has more than most.

Each piece comes equipped with genuine YKK® zippers, D3O® CE-rated level two armor, intelligent ventilation ports and functional cargo carrying pockets. Each piece also features Black 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective material.

Kodiak is a name that should be taken seriously. As one of the most remote regions of the American frontier, it has a wild and unforgiving reputation. KLIM built the world’s most functional and aggressively tailored touring apparel to honor this region. After all, in Kodiak, there is no pretending or hiding behind claims. Out there, it’s simply perform or perish. And KLIM is riding on.

Klim Kodiak Jacket Overview:

WEATHERPROOF/DURABILITY

•GORE-TEX® PRO SHELL

•GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY®

•PERFORATED LEATHER OVERLAYS ON SHOULDERS AND ELBOWS

• MUTED TONAL BRANDING

•YKK® ZIPPERS

ARMOR

•D3O®CE LEVEL 2 ELBOW ARMOR

•D3O®CE LEVEL 2 SHOULDER ARMOR

•D3O®CE LEVEL 2 BACK PAD

•SPACER MESH CHEST PADDING

CARGO

• 2 EXTERNAL CHEST POCKETS

• 2 EXTERNAL HAND POCKETS

• 2 INTERNAL ZIPPERED POCKETS

• 2 INTERNAL OPEN STASH POCKETS

• 1 EMERGENCY INFO CARD POCKET ON FOREARM

• 1 HIDDEN PASSPORT POCKET IN LINING

• 1 GPS TRACKER POCKET ON CHEST

• 1 WATER RESISTANT NAPOLEAN POCKET

VISIBILITY

• BLACK 3M™ SCOTCHLITE™ REFLECTIVE MATERIAL

VENTILATION

• 2 CHEST VENTS

• 2 SIDE VENTS

• 2 BACK VENTS

• 2 BICEP VENTS

• 2 FOREARM VENTS

• SNAP BACK COLLAR

FIT/STYLE/COMFORT

• ACTION BACK TAILORING

• REMOVABLE INTERNAL KIDNEY BELT

• ADJUSTABLE ARM STRAPS

• JACKET-TO-PANT CONNECTION

Klim Kodiak Pants Overview:

EXTERIOR FEATURES

• GORE-TEX® PRO SHELL

• GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY®

• PERFORATED LEATHER OVERLAYS

• YKK® ZIPPERS

• MUTED TONAL BRANDING

ARMOR

• D3O® CE LEVEL 2 HIP ARMOR

• D3O® CE LEVEL 2 KNEE ARMOR

• SLIDER SYSTEM TO HOLD D3O® IN PLACE

• PORON® XRD® TAILBONE ARMOR

CARGO

• 2 CARGO POCKETS

VISIBILITY

• BLACK 3M™ SCOTCHLITE™ REFLECTIVE MATERIAL

VENTILATION

• 2 FRONT THIGH INTAKE VENTS

• 2 BACK THIGH EXHAUST VENTS

FIT/STYLE/COMFORT

• ELASTIC BACK WAISTBAND

• REMOVEABLE KLIM® SUSPENDERS INCLUDED

• JACKET-TO-PANT CONNECTION