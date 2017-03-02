AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Raffle: PA Rider Wins BMW R75/6

Bill Chick Wins 1975 BMW R75/6 Raffle Bike

A 1975 BMW R75/6 motorcycle customized by renowned custom bike builder Tony Prust of Analog Motorcycles in Chicago was won by Bill Chick of Indiana, Pa., the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame announced today.

Chick’s name was drawn during the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show on Feb. 17 in Milwaukee. Chick, an 11-year AMA member, said he has been buying $20 worth of raffle bike tickets each year for the past five years.

“I didn’t expect to win, so I just considered it a donation to the Hall of Fame,” Chick said. “But last year, when the raffle bikes were unveiled, I saw that BMW and told my wife that that was a bike I would keep.”

Modifications to the motorcycle–dubbed The AMA BMW R75GS by Prust–include a custom subframe, Fox Street Performance RC1 shocks, Race Tech Gold Valves, billet triple clamps and rider pegs, an engine refresh, an aftermarket performance ignition, updated electronics and wiring throughout, custom paint, new controls, new brake lines and much more.

Chick said the news of his win took a while to sink in. “At first, it just wasn’t clicking,” he said. “Then I told a few friends, and I started to realize that I had actually won a motorcycle.”

The raffle is a fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio. The Hall of Fame’s mission is to celebrate and preserve the rich tradition of motorcycling in America.

The Harley-Davidson winner will be selected and announced at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, July 7-9, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.