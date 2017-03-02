2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King

An undisputed classic tourer, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road King gets a brand new engine this year—the impressive Milwaukee-Eight 107.

The windshielded bagger also gets updated suspension—Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, plus emulsion shocks that have no-tools spring-preload adjustment.

Passengers will be happy to know that by rerouting the exhaust and repositioning the catalytic converts, that the Road King won’t roast the rider on the back. The One-Touch hard bags use the ignition key for access, and the headlight is a dual-halogen design. If you’re cruising around town, the windshield is quickly detachable.

Options include Reflex Linked Brembo Brakes with ABS and the Smart Security System, and there are three new high-end color choices—Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz, Laguna Orange, and Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air and oil

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 94.3 x 37.6 x 57.5 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 26.3 inches

Seat height (unladen): 28.2 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 32 degrees

Left lean angle: 32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 826 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Colors:

Vivid Black

Billet Silver

Superior Blue/Billet Silver

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

Laguna Orange

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Prices (MSRP):

$18,999 (Vivid Black)

$19,449 (Billet Silver)

$19,799 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)

$19,999 (Laguna Orange)

$21,399 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Photo Gallery