2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road King
An undisputed classic tourer, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road King gets a brand new engine this year—the impressive Milwaukee-Eight 107.
The windshielded bagger also gets updated suspension—Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, plus emulsion shocks that have no-tools spring-preload adjustment.
Passengers will be happy to know that by rerouting the exhaust and repositioning the catalytic converts, that the Road King won’t roast the rider on the back. The One-Touch hard bags use the ignition key for access, and the headlight is a dual-halogen design. If you’re cruising around town, the windshield is quickly detachable.
Options include Reflex Linked Brembo Brakes with ABS and the Smart Security System, and there are three new high-end color choices—Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz, Laguna Orange, and Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake.
2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 94.3 x 37.6 x 57.5 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 26.3 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 28.2 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 32 degrees
- Left lean angle: 32 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 826 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Billet Silver
- Superior Blue/Billet Silver
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
- Laguna Orange
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Prices (MSRP):
- $18,999 (Vivid Black)
- $19,449 (Billet Silver)
- $19,799 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)
- $19,999 (Laguna Orange)
- $21,399 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)