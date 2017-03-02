2017 Daytona Bike Week Calendar: AMA Event Schedule

2017 Daytona Bike Week: AMA Events

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced its list of events for the 76th annual Daytona Bike Week, which runs March 10-19.

From the Daytona 200 to Gypsy Tour, the AMA has something for motorcyclists and race fans of all ages.

Following is a list of AMA-sanctioned events at 2017 Daytona Bike Week:

Friday, March 10 through Saturday, March 18

The 2017 AMA Gypsy Tour, a national series of premier road-riding events, kicks off during Bike Week. Visit the Gypsy Tour tent at the Daytona International Speedway March 10-18 for the opportunity to win prizes and register for AMA membership. Go to www.americanmotorcyclist.com to learn more.

Friday, March 10

The first AMA-sanctioned event of Bike Week is Round 1 of the 2017 AMA All Star National Flat Track Series, an AMA featured series, at Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler, Ga. The race features amateur and professional racers of all ages competing on a half-mile course. Visit www.stevenanceracing.com.

Saturday, March 11

Oglethrope Speedway Park in Pooler, Ga., hosts Round 1 of the 2017 AMA Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship, an AMA Major Event. The race is in conjunction with the first round of the 2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship series. More information is available at www.stevenanceracing.com.

The Florida Trials Association Motorcycle Club Inc. is hosting a two-day observed trials on March 11 at Hardrock Motorcycle Park, 6849 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, Fla. More information is available at www.floridatrials.net.

Round one of the 2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series is March 11 at Oglethrope Speedway Park in Pooler, Ga., alongside the AMA Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship. This event features vintage motorcycles racing on a half-mile course. To learn more, visit the Vintage Dirt Track page at www.americanmotorcyclist.com.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross stops at Daytona International Speedway for Round 8 of its series on March 11, the Daytona Supercross by Honda. Ticket information is available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

The 2017 Grand National Cross Country Series, an AMA National Championship, begins its two-day event with off-road ATV racing on Saturday, March 11 in Palatka, Fla. For more information visit www.gnccracing.com.

Sunday, March 12

The Grand National Cross Country Series, an AMA National Championship,continues with the second day of its two-day racing event, as motorcycles race the off-road course on Sunday, March 12 in Palatka Fla. To learn more, visit www.gnccracing.com.

Round 2 of the AMA All Star National Flat Track Series, an AMA featured series, races at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., on March 12. To find out more, visit www.stevenanceracing.com.

Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross takes to the track inside the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, March 12, for a two-day event. The race features some of the country’s fastest amateur motorcycle racers on the same track professional Supercrossers raced on the night before. More information is available at www.racedaytona.com.

The second day of the observed trials by the Florida Trials Association Motorcycle Club Inc. is on March 12 at Hardrock Motorcycle Park, 6849 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, Fla. More information is available at www.floridatrials.net.

Monday, March 13

On March 13, Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross will host the second day of its two-day event at the Daytona International Speedway. To learn more visit www.racedaytona.com.

Round 2 of the Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship, an AMA Major Event, is at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville Fla., on March 13. The race is in conjunction with Round 2 of the AMA Vintage Dirt National Championship. For more information, visit www.stevenanceracing.com.

Volusia Speedway Park also hosts Round 2 of the 2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series on March 13 in Barberville, Fla. Visit the Dirt Track racing page on www.americanmotorcyclist.com to learn more.

Tuesday, March 14

Professional racers from the AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Championship compete on the Supercross track inside the Daytona International Speedway for series points on March 14 at the Daytona ATV Supercross. Amateur ATV Supercross racing is also included. Details on the amateur classes and other event information are available at www.atvmotocross.com.

Round 3 of the Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship an AMA Major Event, concludes on March 14 at the Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Go to www.stevenanceracing.com to learn more about attending.

The third round of the AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series will take place on March 14 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Information on the event is available on the Dirt Track racing page on www.americanmotorcyclist.com.

Friday, March 17

Daytona 200 racers take to the track for timed practice and qualifying on March 17 at Daytona International Speedway. Visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com to get tickets.

American Sportbike Racing Assocation and Championship Cup Series racers have practice March 17 at the Daytona International Speedway. To find out which classes are practicing and the times, visit www.asraracing.com and ccsracing.us for details.

Saturday, March 18

The 76th running of the world-famous Daytona 200 takes place at 1pm at the Daytona International Speedway on March on 18. The 200-mile features both national and international racers on a a 3.51-mile speedway/infield course. For ticket information, go to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Sunday March 19

The American Sportbike Racing Association and Championship Cup Series racers compete at Daytona International Speedway on March 19 in a variety of classes. For a full list of classes visit www.asraracing.com.

On March 19, the Alligator National Enduro races in Ormond Beach, Fla. The race is a part of the AMA National Enduro Series, presented by Moose, and features off-road racers from across the country. To register to race or find out more about the event, go to www.gnccracing.com.

Daytona Bike week also features multiple rides and races organized by AMA-chartered clubs and promoters, along with the thousands of AMA members who attend the event each year. All AMA riding and racing events can be found on the AMA calendar at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/event/search.