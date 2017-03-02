Ducati Premier Financing Launches Nationwide: Lease Some Red

Ducati Premier Financing

As part of its brand-expansion strategy, Ducati has launched a new flexible financing program: Ducati Premier Financing. It’s basically leasing, but without the “wear-and-tear or mileage restrictions” known in the world of automobile leasing.

For a monthly price much cheaper than buying a Ducati outright, participants can choose a shorter trading cycle if they want a new bike every year or two. When the leasing term is complete, owners can either trade it for a newer Ducati model, sell it privately, or pay it off.

“This is just one more tool Ducati is using to position our motorcycles more accessible to a broader array of riders,” says Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “With an expanded lineup and our new financing flexibility, all sorts of riders – beginners and veterans alike – can now make Ducati ownership a reality, especially if they’re willing to cut back a bit on their caffeine intake!”

Ducati Premier Financing applies to all 2017 Ducati models, including the recently released Multistrada 950 ($169/month), the new Monster 1200 S ($199/month), Panigale 959 ($185/month), Sixty2 ($89.00/month) or the Icon ($99.00/month).

Ducati says 2017 has seen an introduction of new mid-range and entry price models coupled with the financing flexibility offered by the Ducati Premier Financing program as part of a long-term approach to broaden the brand’s reach. In recent years Ducati has also tackled the previous cost of ownership barrier by extending the service intervals and becoming an industry leader in low maintenance costs. These initiatives along with the best product offering and a strongest dealer network in Ducati’s history provide easier accessibility to the Ducati brand for all motorcyclists.

For highly qualified consumers through Ducati Financial Services. Ducati Premier payments estimated with 11% down and $750 freight & setup due at signing. Scrambler models estimated with 15% down and $750 freight & setup due at signing. Price excludes taxes, title and licensing. Due to state restrictions and limitations, the Premier Financing program is not currently eligible in three states: North Carolina, New Hampshire or Pennsylvania.