2017 AltRider Taste of Dakar Ride Set for Gold Point Ghost Town, Nevada

2017 AltRider Taste of Dakar Details

To celebrate it’s sixth consecutive year bringing together adventure riders from around the world, AltRider’s 2017 Taste of Dakar will introduce ADV enthusiasts to a new location and all-new routes for every skill level.

From winding dirt trails and cracked riverbeds to towering sand dunes and everything in-between, the 2017 Taste of Dakar will take riders on an epic weekend adventure in Gold Point, Nevada, March 17-19.

With GPS-led routes near Death Valley, five square meals, two nights of camping, entertainment and drinks, riders will also have a chance to win exciting giveaways, including a gift certificate for a complete set of Raiden gear: helmet, jacket, gloves, boots and pants from Icon Motorsports, as well as one of five all-new Voyager Pro GPS units from TrailTech.

“While we’re primarily an ADV gear company, this event is about opening up the adventure riding experience in a way that everyone, whether they’ve been riding for years or just getting their feet wet, can feel safe and secure with,” said AltRider President Jeremy LeBreton.

“When the riding community comes together to make inclusive events that combine a safe recreation structure with the opportunity to enjoy epic scenery and build meaningful relationships with riders around the world, you have the formula for a good time.”

This year’s taste of Dakar will take riders on an excursion covering up to 150 miles of off-road riding, at the novice, intermediate or expert levels. GPS-equipped riders will run point and sweep for each route, which cover terrain ranging from boulder fields, dry lake and river beds to mountaintop single track and pristine dunes. After a full day in the saddle, riders meet back at camp to enjoy dinner, adult beverages and live entertainment from some of the most well known ADV legends.



For those looking to brush up on their ADV basics prior to Saturday’s ride, Black Swan Moto will be conducting a one-day class on Friday, March 17th. Riders will have the chance to learn proper techniques from off-road instructors with 10+ years training experience. Body position, clutch control, throttle control and braking on large ADV bikes, terrain and traction over hills, dirt & gravel and sand, motorcycle pitch and attitude management, ADV bike balance, and picking up down motorcycles are all covered.

Riders looking to join the ride that need an adventure bike can rent a BMW F 800 GS or R 1200 GSW at a special event price from MotoQuest by filling out this form. Riders can sign up for this year’s Taste of Dakar by clicking here.

“At the end of the day, this event is about creating bonds with those who share a passion for adventure and enjoying the natural beauty of the Mohave that can only be seen on two wheels” said LeBreton. “Riders come back year after year because it’s an awesome experience, plain and simple. That’s why we love this sport, and that’s what drives us to always venture on.”

