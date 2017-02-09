2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S
Designed to be both a tire shredder and welcoming to shorter riders, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S combines the hot-rodded High Output Twin Cam 110B motor with a seat height of just over 26 inches.
The Slim S also has a narrow seat, making it even easier to touch tarmac at a stop, and wide bars give good leverage on the fat 16-inch front Dunlop.
Features such as a hydraulically actuated clutch, cruise control, and ABS are standard. If you go with the Olive Gold Denim paint job, it comes with patriotic military-inspired graphics. Otherwise, the Softail Slim S is blacked out and ready for action.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 110 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel
- Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F
- Rear tire: MU85B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402
- Wheels: Cast Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc
- Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 92.3 x 42.5 x 38.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
- Seat height: 26.2 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
Fork angle: 31 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 24 degrees
- Left lean angle: 24.9 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 712 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Olive Gold Denim
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Prices (MSRP):
- $18,999 (Vivid Black)
- $19,399 (Olive Gold Denim)