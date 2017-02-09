2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S

Designed to be both a tire shredder and welcoming to shorter riders, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S combines the hot-rodded High Output Twin Cam 110B motor with a seat height of just over 26 inches.

The Slim S also has a narrow seat, making it even easier to touch tarmac at a stop, and wide bars give good leverage on the fat 16-inch front Dunlop.

Features such as a hydraulically actuated clutch, cruise control, and ABS are standard. If you go with the Olive Gold Denim paint job, it comes with patriotic military-inspired graphics. Otherwise, the Softail Slim S is blacked out and ready for action.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”

Displacement: 110 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel

Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F

Rear tire: MU85B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402

Wheels: Cast Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc

Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 92.3 x 42.5 x 38.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64.4 inches

Seat height: 26.2 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Fork angle: 31 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Right lean angle: 24 degrees

Left lean angle: 24.9 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 712 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Colors:

Vivid Black

Olive Gold Denim

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Prices (MSRP):

$18,999 (Vivid Black)

$19,399 (Olive Gold Denim)

