2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S

Designed to be both a tire shredder and welcoming to shorter riders, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S combines the hot-rodded High Output Twin Cam 110B motor with a seat height of just over 26 inches.

The Slim S also has a narrow seat, making it even easier to touch tarmac at a stop, and wide bars give good leverage on the fat 16-inch front Dunlop.

Features such as a hydraulically actuated clutch, cruise control, and ABS are standard. If you go with the Olive Gold Denim paint job, it comes with patriotic military-inspired graphics. Otherwise, the Softail Slim S is blacked out and ready for action.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: High Output Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”
  • Displacement: 110 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S mpgCHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel
  • Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F
  • Rear tire: MU85B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402
  • Wheels: Cast Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc
  • Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 92.3 x 42.5 x 38.2 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
  • Seat height: 26.2 inches
  • Rake: 32 degrees
    Fork angle: 31 degrees
  • Trail: 5.8 inches
  • Right lean angle: 24 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 24.9 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 712 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Olive Gold Denim

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S Prices (MSRP):

  • $18,999 (Vivid Black)
  • $19,399 (Olive Gold Denim)

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim S | Photo Gallery

