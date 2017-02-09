Ducati Scrambler Custom Rumble II | Registration Open for 2018 Winner

Ducati Scrambler Custom Rumble II

The first edition of the Ducati Scrambler Custom Rumble wrapped up with 40 entries, and was an international success, exposing some of the coolest customized Scramblers on the planet.

It’s time for the second bi-annual edition—but unlike the first, when only international dealers were permitted, the second Ducati Scrambler Custom Rumble II is open to professional customizers and private owners from around the world. Voting takes place at Scramblerducti.com, and the prize for the winning bike will be awarded in July 2018.

For the 2018 Ducati Custom Rumble II, the contest includes four categories:

Best Dealer: reserved to all official Ducati dealers

Best Private Customizer: for all those workshops specializing in customization

Best Customer: dedicated to Ducati Scrambler owners

Rookie Rumble: a category open to the youngest and most passionate fans of the brand, to those under-35 year olds who want to personalize a Ducati Scrambler Sixty2, making it even more unique and special

Registration is now open, and entries will be accepted until January 2018. The custom Scrambler must be finished my March 20, 2018.

Ducati says participants in the Ducati Scrambler Custom Rumble II contest must upload images of their “Work in progress” on Scramblerducati.com/customrumble. The users of the Scramblerducati.com site will then vote online for their favorite bike. The most attractive custom Ducati Scrambler will be announced in July 2018.

Images of the various works in progress can also be viewed on the official Instagram Custom Rumble profile: Instagram.com/customrumble.