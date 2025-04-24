Schuberth SC Edge Review: Cardo and Sena Compatibility

Some motorcycle helmet manufacturers offer models that utilize custom niches to fit proprietary Bluetooth (BT) and mesh intercoms, allowing users to simply snap them into the helmet for a more streamlined, integrated, and good-looking product. Schuberth of Magdeburg, Germany, has been doing this for years, starting with the SRC-System by Cardo’s Scala Rider from a dozen years ago. Schuberth followed up by employing Sena-derived products—the SC1 and the current SC2.

Schuberth’s SC2 communication system has been around for a few years for the C5, C5 Carbon, E2, E2 Carbon, S3, and J2 helmets. Something new has just been released, so stay with me.

Schuberth delivers the helmets listed above with the speakers, wiring, and antennas already installed, thus simplifying the installation process and eliminating the need for buyers to install the internal components by removing the cheek pads, running the wiring, and setting in the speakers and antennas. With a Schuberth, one simply snaps in the main unit and control pods, then the microphone (already internally installed on the S3), and it’s ready to rock in three minutes. Gallery photos show the SC Edge being installed on a Schuberth C5 in the new Omega Blue colorway.

With the release of the new SC Edge—based upon Cardo’s established Packtalk Edge—Schuberth is the only helmet manufacturer that offers a choice of motorcycle helmet intercom brands to fit within its proprietary nacelle and wiring setup. Even though Cardo and Sena offer universal pairing mode cross-brand intercom connectivity using Bluetooth, I have found that making connections to other riders is always easiest if the brands match.

The new SC Edge is compatible with all Cardo DMC (mesh, including DMC Gen 2) and BT devices. It will also pair intercoms with the SC2 in BT intercom mode. Intercom connectivity allows up to 10 riders simultaneously.

Unlike the SC2 unit, which requires a computer for firmware updates, the SC Edge upgrades are done over the air through the user’s smartphone using the Cardo Connect app, available for iOS and Android. The BT in the SC Edge is version 5.2 rather than the latest 5.3. Still, 5.2 incorporates many of the best advances, including better sound quality, more efficient communication and data compression, plus better battery life.

As is typical of modern comm units, the SC Edge provides a mesh intercom with a claimed one-mile range, audio multitasking should you want intercom and music simultaneously, multi-language voice commands, make/receive phone calls, and Google Assistant and Siri compatibility. FM radio operation is also included.

Because the speakers are pre-installed within the compatible helmets—Schuberth C5, C5 Carbon, E2, E2 Carbon, S3, and J2—they are the same whether one buys the SC2, SC Edge, or the new SC Standard. No speaker manufacturer is mentioned.

Installation time for the Schuberth SC Edge is less than five minutes, and that includes taking photos. Slightly lift the control nacelle cover on the left from the rear edge, then slide back to disengage. I installed one of the two included CR2025 coin-style lithium batteries within the rubber flap at the bottom with the + side facing inward. If you have a CR2016 handy, it will work in a pinch, though the life will be shorter. Once done, the unit slid into its nacelle and locked in place.

Using the nacelle cover I recently removed, I pried up the lower edge of the rear nacelle, and the cover popped off. I then attached one wire and snapped in the main unit. The only thing left was removing the microphone port cover and snapping in the mic. Done.

I turned on the Schuberth SC Edge and held the power button for five seconds to enable BT pairing; that took five seconds. Next, I started the Cardo app, which was already on my phone from earlier models. It asked permission to pair, and I was done.

The app told me the unit had a 100 percent charge, and the firmware was current. Photos in the gallery show some of the app screens. There are plenty of adjustments that can be made to tailor the SC Edge’s operation to your liking.

The sound quality is excellent, though I admit my ability to recognize audio nuances is only fair. Regardless, the sound is bright to my ears, with nice bass and more volume than I needed, even at highway speeds. It rocked my favorite test playlist.

To get the one-mile mesh intercom range, my partner needed to be in my line of sight. After all, the transmitters in these units are small with low voltage and operate in the UHF band, which requires line-of-sight for best reception. Canyon walls can cut range in half, or more, yet we had reliable connections on long rides with pals over hill and dale.

The mesh intercom is virtually silent. Static is at a minimum and far nicer than BT intercoms, which can annoy you with static at longer ranges. If your connection is broken it heals instantly once the range or obstacles change—one of my favorite mesh features.

The Schuberth SC Edge has all the features I want, plus great sound and long battery life. I’m looking forward to riding many more miles with this unit snapped into my Schuberth helmet

Schubert SC Edge Specs

Intercom

Type: Cardo Packtalk Edge w/ 2nd Generation Dynamic Mesh Communication and Bluetooth 5.2 intercom

Group Size: Up to 15 riders (DMC mode)

Range: Up to 1 mile in open terrain

Modes: Open Mesh (public channels 1–9), Group Mesh (private groups up to 24 users), Bluetooth intercom (up to 4 riders)

Durability: IPX5 waterproof rating (resistant to rain and splashes)

Certification: ECE 22.05

Audio

Speakers: Pre-installed HD speakers in compatible helmets

Microphone: HD boom microphone with noise cancellation

Features: Audio multitasking (seamless blending of intercom, music, and GPS), automatic gain control, music sharing via mesh or Bluetooth

Battery

Main unit: Rechargeable lithium-ion

Talk time: Up to 13 hours

Standby time: Up to 10 days

Charging time: ~2 hours via USB-C

Connectivity

Universal Bluetooth pairing with smartphones, GPS devices, and other Cardo or non-Cardo systems in Bluetooth mode

Works with compatible motorcycle dashboards and enables hands-free control via Siri and Google Assistant.

FM Radio

Frequencies: 76–108 MHz w/ radio data system (RDS)

Memory: 6 programmable stations

Compatible Schuberth Helmets

Schuberth SC Edge Price: $349 MSRP

Schuberth SC Edge Screenshots Gallery