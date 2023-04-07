Schuberth E2 Review [Modular Adventure Helmet Test]

I ran the new Schuberth E2 modular adventure helmet for about 900 miles on our crew’s annual ride to Death Valley this past weekend. We took mostly two-lane twisty roads during the ride up and experienced temperatures from the low 40s into the 80s. We rode through clean, wet, and dirty paths, experiencing sunny and windy portions. On the ride home, we were “nags to the barn” and beat feet through the desert, then at freeways speeds up to triple digits. The E2 turned out to be the perfect choice for this mixed ride.

Because I’m not an off-road adventure rider—I own a BMW R 1250 RS rather than a GS—I never thought I was a candidate for an ADV helmet. I was wrong; I like the Schuberth E2’s peak. On rides into the sunrise or sunset, the peak is your best friend.

The new Schuberth E2 is based on the C5, which I reviewed last year. I consider it the culmination of the utility and quality I’ve come to expect from all my Schuberth helmets, a string of which I’ve enjoyed since around 2008 with the Schuberth Concept helmet.

The E2 is basically the C5 with the addition of the peak, unique venting, and a top air inlet with its own width and shape. The E2’s scoop is about a half-inch narrower and differently shaped, and the exhaust port built into the E2’s rear spoiler is at least double the size of that on the C5. Despite the differences, there was no discernable change in airflow across my scalp.

The E2 follows on the heels of Schuberth’s first ADV helmet, the E1, which was essentially a C3 with a peak. A wind-tunnel-optimized redesigned peak with six vents goes a long way toward eliminating lift and any vibration or flapping caused by wind flow. Many riders complain about the high-speed noise of peak-equipped helmets. However, I survived the 900-mile ride without earplugs, as the C5 is notably quiet.

The E2 enjoys the relatively new P/J double homologation, effectively—it is approved to be used with the chin bar locked in the upright position by a small switch within the left-side hinge. The US model meets the required DOT standard.

I was first attracted to the brand because the German company’s helmets had a drop-down sunshade before any other competitor. Now that sunshades are ubiquitous, I am a fan of Schuberth for the helmets’ design, function, build quality, luxurious feel, and features. Schuberth is a relatively small company that does not outsource manufacturing. Every step of the process, including the wind tunnel, is accomplished in the company’s facility in Magdeburg, on the Elbe River.

The peak is three-position adjustable, using a small lever on each side. The lowest position slightly impairs my line of sight to higher objects, such as traffic lights, as I move closer. Flicking the levers allowed me to adjust that peak one notch higher and quickly lock it in with my gloves. Schuberth includes two caps to cover the peak mounting hardware quite nicely, should you choose to remove the peak.

Construction of the E2’s shell involves directly processed fiberglass, which is molten glass that goes from the furnace to the refining machinery to allow the removal of any particles and air bubbles before cooling to enable forming. Schuberth has two shell sizes—Shell 1 covers XS to L, with Shell 2 taking care of XL to XXXL). The DOT version of the E2 utilizes a basalt layer underneath for shock absorption. The ECE 22.06 version has a carbon fiber reinforced base layer, lightening the helmet by a few ounces.

As with the C5, the E2 retains Schuberth’s perennial and propriety Anti Roll-Off System, visor memory that keeps its place when opening and closing the chin bar, as well as the chin strap position that is angled further forward for comfort.

While the chin bar vents (upper and lower) are slightly different than the C5, they are effectively the same size. Like the C5, the chin vent features a washable and exchangeable filter. The chin bar release button is a bit smaller on the E2, so it takes a moment or two more to locate with thick winter gloves.

Like the C5 and the announced and soon-to-come S3, the E2 utilizes the same plug-and-play SC2 communication unit based on the Sena 50S—I reviewed the SC2 last year. Plug in two modules and the microphone, and you’re done. The E2 is already populated with speakers and antennas for mesh helmet-to-helmet intercom connections, plus Bluetooth and FM radio.

The SC2 sounds great, works easily, and has mesh and Bluetooth intercoms. The Bluetooth intercom is more of a legacy feature to connect to older units; mesh is now the way to go. The SC2’s mesh 2.0 version is best-in-class, and a one-button press among other Sena mesh riders is all it takes for connection—no advanced configuration, no app, and no trouble creating groups.

Late-model BMW riders who pair their communications device with the bike’s TFT screen can now enjoy using the Multi-Controller (wonder wheel) to adjust volume—a relatively new feature.

Sizing remains the same as the C5. The stock helmet shape has changed slightly to an intermediate oval with the new C5 and E2, and I find it perfect. Schuberth has initiated the Schuberth Individual Program to allow customers to customize the fit via thicker or thinner cheek pads for $59. There are kits for M, L, and XL helmets with a rear pad and two top side pads to adjust for a more rounded head shape or a longer oval. The pads are easily changed and run $35.

The Schuberth E2 adventure touring motorcycle helmet opened my eyes to wearing this style of head protection for long trips, or any ride for that matter. It’s beautifully crafted and easy to live with, making it a new favorite on my helmet shelf.

Schuberth E2 Fast Facts

Sizes: XS – XXXL (53-65, in odd-number increments)

Solid colors: Matt Black; Glossy White; Concrete Gray

Graphics: Explorer (Green; Blue; Orange; Anthracite); Defender (Red; White; Yellow)

Schuberth E2 Price: Solid Colors, $799; Graphics, $899 MSRP

Schuberth E2 Review Photo Gallery