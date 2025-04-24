2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips [7 Fast Facts]

We’re getting down to the wire in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Three rounds remain, including the final stop in the April romp through the Northeast. Supercross returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in 42 years when Broc Glover won the Main Event at Three Rivers Stadium. This time, the racing is at Acrisure Stadium, so let’s dig into the 2025 Pittsburgh Supercross fantasy picks and tips for RMFantasySX players
- Chase Sexton is on a mission. His absolutely dominating win last week at East Rutherford sent a message to series leader Cooper Webb. With a lead that extended to over 20 seconds last week, Sexton is making his traditional season-end push. Sexton gets big motivation from one statistic—if he wins the last three races, Sexton will take the 2025 crown, regardless of where Webb finishes behind him. Until he has a performance to contradict his reputation, Sexton is my pick to win at Acrisure Stadium.
- To take away Sexton’s ability to determine his own destiny, Cooper Webb needs a win. The big question is if Webb has the speed to beat a mistake-free Sexton. Sexton’s East Rutherford performance says no, so Webb gets P2 again. He’s a strong pick, as there’s no one riding fast enough to make Webb look over his shoulder.
- Aaron Plessinger is now a podium regular. Plessinger has four podiums in the last seven rounds—more than anyone other the Sexton and Webb. That locks Plessinger down as the P3 favorite.
- Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart are the guys for P4 and P5—the only question is in which order. Any hopes for the championship must have evaporated for the injured Roczen by now. He’s 45 points behind Webb and likely will be mathematically eliminated at Acrisure Stadium. Also, Roczen has P3 in the standings nailed down—he’s 34 points clear of Justin Cooper. Cooper and Stewart are locked in a seesaw battle for P4 in the standings, with Cooper leading Stewart by a single point. This all points to Cooper and Stewart battling, with Roczen playing it safe. Cooper has six top-fives this year, compared to four for Stewart. So, it’s Cooper in P4, just ahead of Stewart.
- The Wild Card is P13, and I have someone for you. Colt Nichols has two P13 finishes in a row. Other possibilities include Christian Craig (12-15-17-15), Shane McElrath (8-14-2-12), and Mitchell Oldenburg (11-14-12-13-12-14-11-20). I gotta go with Nichols.
- They’ll be racing under the stars at Acrisure Stadium. Yes, it’s night racing, and there shouldn’t be any rain. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
- Supercross regular Jerry Robin was seriously injured at MetLife Stadium last week. A tiny mistake sent him tumbling, leaving Robin paralyzed from the belly button down. If you’d like to donate to Robin’s treatment and rehabilitation, click on this link to Road2Recovery. There are also other deserving Athlete Causes on the Road2Recovery site. Road2Recovery is a legit 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with only five percent of your donation going to Road2Recovery.
2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Aaron Plessinger
- Justin Cooper
- Malcolm Stewart
Wild Card P13: Colt Nichols
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 300 points (4 Wins, 11 Podiums, 13 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 291 (5W, 9P, 12 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 255 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 221 (1P, 6 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 220 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 204 (1W, 5P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 161 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 152 (2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 150 (1P, 1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 110
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 108 (1 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 104
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 102
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 58
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 55
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 39
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 20
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 18
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 16
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 15
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 7
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3