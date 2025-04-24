2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips [7 Fast Facts]

The Motos and Friends Podcast is brought to you by Arai helmets. The founder of Arai Helmets was the man who created the first motorcycle helmet in Japan to protect his own head, and as a result, launched the Japanese motorcycle helmet industry. Arai focuses on glancing off performance, accumulating small differences decade after decade, to further rider protection.

In our first segment, Don Williams and Kelly Callan chat about her recent visit to the Moto Guzzi factory in Noale, Italy, and her ride on the all-new Moto Guzzi V7 Sport. This is really cool retro-ride, but with modern amenities and Moto Guzzi’s legendary handling.

Our guest this episode is Jensen Beeler, CEO of Kramer Motorcycles, USA, distributors of the highly specialized German-engineered, track-only racebikes. MotoGP fans have been asking for many years why so few Americans make it to MotoGP any more—and it’s not because we lack the talent! Truth is, youngsters in this country simply don’t get the experience of riding purpose-built racebikes. Our motorcycle racing tends to be on converted production motorcycles—and as good as they are, it’s not the same thing. Moto America’s just-launched Talent Cup class uses the brand new specially designed Kramer APX-350 MA spec motorcycles, specifically to nurture US youngsters into Moto3, and then hopefully on to MotoGP. These Kramer machines are accessible and relatively affordable. Jensen explains how and why this strategy is likely to work, and why it matters to anyone interested in seeing America compete on the global stage of motorcycle racing.

