The exclusive, limited-production 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite has been revealed. The flagship Roadmaster features a high-end paint job and various detail upgrades compared to the premium-class Roadmaster Limited dresser, which shares the same chassis and Thunderstroke 116 V-twin powerplant. Each Roadmaster Elite takes 24 hours to build, so let’s find out why.
- The jewel of the Elite Crown is the Tri-Tone Candy Paint. Gunslinger Custom Paint in Colorado and Wisconsin’s Custom Painted Vehicles are behind the paint, which combines Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Black Candy hues with hand-painted Championship Gold pinstripes. “What I love about the new Roadmaster Elite,” Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax explains, “is how we’ve taken the historic Indian Motorcycle Red and given it a tougher, meaner attitude with blacked-out styling.”
- The 10-spoke wheels are by Precision Machined. The wheels feature an all-new pattern.
- The Gloss Black dash houses the Indian PowerBand Audio system with Bass Boost. Debuted late last year, the new sound system uses 12 speakers spread among the fairing, trunk, and side cases. It’s claimed to be 50 percent louder than the standard Indian audio array and has enhanced bass reproduction. The rider controls the sound via backlit switch cubes. Also, UnderGlow lighting gives the speakers a custom look.
- Indian’s Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight is cornering aware. The more you lean, the more the inside of the corner is lit.
- Above the headlight is a tinted, flared, low-profile windshield. The darker shield enhances the paint, and is electronically adjustable for height.
- For improved nighttime visibility, the 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite has Pathfinder auxiliary LEDs for the side cases. The lighting is integrated into the cases for a clean, custom look.
- The rider and passenger sit on seats that both heat and cool posteriors. The seat stitching is color-matched to the Elite. The passenger also gets black armrests.
- Headdress floorboards coddle the feet of the rider and passenger. The floorboards are polished for a premium appearance.
- The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite has plenty of Elite branding and graphics. The center console features a silhouette of the 1904 Indian Camelback—the first Indian to feature Indian Motorcycle Red paint. Each Roadmaster Elite is numbered, reflecting the production of just 350 examples. “With each new Elite model,” Indian Motorcycle Director of Product Design Ola Stenegärd says, “we pull through custom bike trends to create something that’s not only current and relevant, but authentically aligns with the Indian Motorcycle brand and complements each model’s inherent DNA.”
- The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite has a list price of $41,999. It will be available in the Spring.
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
- Displacement: 115.3 ci (1890cc)
- Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: 152-tooth belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Precision Machined 10-spoke Contrast Cut
- Front wheel: 16 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 26.5 inches
- Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 890 pounds
- Color: Indian Motorcycle Red Candy / Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy / Black Candy
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Price: $41,999 MSRP
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Photo Gallery