2024 Triumph Speed 400 Review [13 Fast Facts]

The Triumph Speed Twins—the 900 and 1200—have a new sibling. The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is the first single-cylinder Triumph street bike since the brand was revived 41 years ago by John Bloor. The Speed 400 also draws on the Speed Triple, which features a single shock, more modern styling, and a sportier demeanor than the twin-shocked retro-themed Bonneville-powered Speed Twins. Delivering a premium look and ride experience that belies its competitive price, the Speed 400 is a welcome addition to Triumph’s stable. We checked out the sporty roadster in the Spanish city of Valencia and the smooth-paved roads of the Serra d’Espadà mountains.
- At the heart of the 2024 Speed 400 is Triumph’s new DOHC liquid-cooled TR-series motor. A collaboration of designers in Hinckley and engineers at Pajaj Auto in India, the short-stroke powerplant is new from the ground up. The ride-by-wire single is nicely responsive, producing smoothly delivered torquey power across the rev range. With a healthy 28 ft-lbs of torque on tap at 6500 rpm and 40 horses galloping 1500 rpm later, the Speed 400 is welcoming and willing, an excellent combination for riders of varying experience.
- The ergonomics are intuitively neutral on the Speed 400. Seating is just shy of upright with an easy reach to the wide-ish handlebar, while the footpegs sit back enough to give a sporty feel. The comfortable one-piece bench seat sits 31 inches above the pavement—an approachable height when combined with the bike’s narrow waist. At 375 pounds with the 4-gallon fuel tank filled, the Speed 400 is immediately unintimidating.
- The Speed 400 is a natural city bike with its easy-to-use motor. Snaking through traffic and maneuvering through tight situations are no challenge for the nimble 400, and the tucked-in bar-end mirrors provide a shoulder-free view of surrounding vehicles without compromising lane splitting. The slip-and-assist cable-actuated clutch is light and has great feel. Plentiful low-rpm torque means you’re unlikely to stall the 400 should you inadvertently take off in second gear. Shifting the six-speed transmission is precise, and a gear indicator keeps tabs on which cog you’re in.
- Suspension on the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 balances urban comfort and sport capability. The streets of Valencia are much better maintained than the abused asphalt of Los Angeles, but I find some speed humps, dips, and bumps to challenge the 5.5 inches of travel in the good-looking, gold-anodized Showa fork; it soaked up the irregularities nicely. The shock controls five inches of wheel travel competently. It never bottomed out, though keep in mind I weigh 115 pounds. As you’d expect on a bike at this price point, there are no damping adjustments; only the shock has spring-preload tuning.
- The new TR series engine is absolutely freeway-capable. You’ll want to upshift quickly when accelerating hard up to speed as the rev limiter kicks in sooner than expected on the short-geared bike. Once up to speed, the feisty 400 holds its own in fast-moving traffic. With its wide torque band, I can complete quick overtakes without downshifting. Despite its light weight, 54-inch wheelbase, and steep 24.6-degree rake, the Speed 400 feels stable. Tucking my knees into the sculpted tank affords a secure feeling at speed. The mirrors start to get buzzy and vibration kicks in at rider contact points as you leave 70 mph behind.
- The oversquare thumper is a blast on mountain roads. You can twist the throttle aggressively with confidence for an enthusiastic ride on the Speed 400. The suspension is firm enough to resist diving when hard on the 300mm front disc and squatting when getting on the gas exiting corners. Changing direction on the compact bike is easy, as the steering is light without being nervous. While the Speed 400 is designed to draw less experienced riders into the fold, it will also entice them to stretch their sporting limits.
- The matched 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels are shod with high-spec Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tires. It’s impressive that Triumph put such capable sport tires on the Speed 400, and it certainly pays off when pushing the envelope in the twisties. The RRs are a dual-compound design—front and rear—that delivers sure grip in the corners and decent mileage if you spend a lot of time upright. City streets can be slippery, but I never felt unsure. I never had a moment in town or on the mountain roads where I lacked confidence in the grip.
- The braking complements the Speed 400’s capabilities. The radially mounted four-piston Bybre caliper and 300mm disc deliver confidence to riders extracting the motor’s entire 40-horsepower output. There’s no harsh initial bite to catch out a less-experienced hand. The rear brake has good feel at the pedal, and the 230mm disc is useful around town.
- Traction control and dual-channel ABS are standard on the Speed 400. Traction control can be turned off via a button on the left handlebar, while ABS is always on. In good conditions, neither electronic aid has much to do—this is a 400, after all. However, we will take the insurance on rainy days or dirty roads.
- Befitting the Speed 400’s retro-modern theme, the dash combines an analog-style speedometer with an LCD inset. The gear indicator, tachometer, clock, and fuel gauge are always visible, while a button on the left switchgear allows you to scroll through various data. In addition to the usual stats, including range, you can deactivate the traction control. A powered USB-C outlet below the key cylinder enables the charging of a bar-mounted smartphone.
- Excellent fuel economy and long service intervals make for affordable ownership. Triumph claims 80+ mpg for the Speed 400, so with its 3.4-gallon tank, you should easily ride over 200 miles between fill-ups. There is also a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.
- A variety of Triumph-designed accessories are available to customize your Speed 400. The catalog features a range of goodies from the practical (top boxes) to protective (crash bars) to comfort (upgraded seat) to stylish (tank knee pads).
- At $4995 MSRP, the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 delivers pride of ownership without breaking the bank. Far from looking like a budget, entry-level motorcycle, the Speed 400 has Triumph’s classic style, is beautifully finished, and looks every bit as inviting as the Speed Twin 900, while being more accessible. The faux air-cooled aesthetic juxtaposed with the modern suspension signals the Modern Classic fusion that Triumph does so well. The retro ambiance plays on our nostalgic sensibilities, while offering the reliability and performance we want. Triumph is an iconic brand, and its legacy is well-leveraged. The Speed 400 is a beautifully executed bike that should draw new riders into the sport, something we can all get behind.
Photography by Stuart Collins, Gareth Harford, Jordan Pay and Chippy Wood
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Regent-X
- Communication: Cardo Packtalk Neo
- Jacket: Rev’It Trucker Ladies
- Back protection: Rev’It Seesoft Air
- Gloves: Rev’It Cassini H2O
- Jeans: Roadskin Ladies Taranis Elite
- Boots: Rev’It Portland Ladies
2024 Triumph Speed 400 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 89.0 x 64.0mm
- Maximum power: 40 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.1:1
- Fueling: Bosch ride-by-wire EFI
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Big Piston 43mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4
- Tires: Metzeler Sportec M9RR
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch dual channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.2 inches
- Rake: 24.6 degrees
- Trail: 4 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 375 pounds
- Colors: Carnival Red; Caspian Blue; Phantom Black
2024 Triumph Speed 400 Price: $4995 MSRP