2024 Triumph Speed 400 Review [13 Fast Facts]

Triumph’s revamped Tiger 900 lineup looks like a high-end, highly capable ADV styled motorcycle. Senior Editor Nic de Sena recently visited Malaga, Spain to ride the Rally and GT Pro versions. Nic gives us his thoughts on what has changed with the new Tiger, and a comparison between the two variations.

In our second segment this week, Teejay Adams chats with Aussie motorcycle racer Tayla Relph. Tayla was recently selected to enter the inaugural FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship, that is starting this year. Tayla talks about the physical and financial challenges, and the motivation that has brought her to competing at the top of her sport. Here’s a little known fact: Teejay’s son Reed went to high-school in Brisbane with Tayla!

So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Lineup First Look

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Review

TaylaRelph#28 Instagram

TaylaRelph#28 Facebook

Tayla Relph Email

Reed Peters Photography Landscape Architect

We love your feedback! Please comment or suggest:

@ultimatemotorcycling

@UltimateMotoMag

@UltimateMotorcycling

producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com