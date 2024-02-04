2024 Kawasaki Ridge Side x Side Review [15 Fast Facts; 40 Pics]

As John Cleese used to say between Monty Python skits, “And now for something completely different.” At the recent Kawasaki Dealer Convention in downtown Phoenix, we were testing the new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric motorcycles. Later, when I spotted the specialist press driving the new 2024 Kawasaki Ridge side-x-side four-wheelers at Firebird Motorsports Park in nearby Chandler, they looked like fun.

The Ridge is a new genre from Kawasaki, targeting a market segment between the established workhorse Mule and the high-performance Teryx. As a committed petrolhead, I asked if I could give it a go.

Donning my trusty Arai Contour-X roadracing (!) helmet, I thrashed two versions of the Kawasaki Ridge around an incredibly muddy, purpose-built course. I can’t speak to the workhorse aspect of the vehicle as I’m not a farmer or rancher. However, it turns out that the Ridge is a laugh-out-loud, immensely fun vehicle if hooligan speed is your thing.

If you’ve got this far and want more, here are the Fast Facts:

The Ridge is divided into two versions—the Ridge Ranch and the Ridge XR. The Ranch lineup is a little more work-oriented and has fewer frills. The Limited version I tested is loaded with extras as standard equipment, including a winch, Garmin Tread navigation system, and an enclosed cab with an HVAC system. The XR is the high-performance variant with 24 more horses than its sibling, bucket seats, and bigger wheels and tires. An XR Deluxe is coming in 2025.

The Ridge has a powerful, torquey, all-new one-liter, inline-4, rubber-mounted motor. The Ranch outputs 92 horsepower, whereas the XR outputs 116 horses. Both motors output the same 74 ft-lbs of torque. The motor feels super-smooth and torquey as hell. I drove the Ranch Limited first, and it felt fast and capable. However, even though the XR is noticeably more powerful, neither was a disappointment. Top speed is supposedly around 70 mph. I saw 61 mph on the back straight with the XR, and it got there in a hurry—impressive.

The Work, Normal, and Sport power modes are noticeably different. I did not try Work mode, as the models were not loaded down or hauling a trailer. I did enjoy the extra responsiveness of Sport mode over Normal. The throttle connection is excellent, and driving through the deep, slippery mud ruts, I was able to play with the gas pedal to find the best traction vs. wheelspin. While the lower-horsepower Limited has gobs of power more than it needs for spirited driving, the XR is noticeably more powerful and really grin-inducing.

The Ridge side-x-sides have 4WD and a locking rear differential. A switch on the dash allows you to electronically switch between 2WD and 4WD on the fly. The rear differential lock—also selectable on the fly—causes the rear wheels to act as a solid axle, preventing free-spinning in low traction situations. I only drove in 4WD with the diff-lock engaged due to the muddy conditions. The tires—30s on the XR and 27s on the Ranch—hooked up well. When working with the fully automatic dual-range CVT (continuously variable transmission), sliding was less than expected and impressively controllable.

The automatic clutch is challenging to operate smoothly at low speeds with small throttle openings. The Ridge hooks up well from a standing start if using a lot of throttle. Once underway, the clutch is engaged enough that even small movements of the throttle are felt at the wheels. However, when towing at very slow speeds in working conditions, you will need a sensitive foot for smooth takeoffs and to avoid snatching.

The electronic power steering is auto-variable according to speed. The steering is amazing! It’s light enough to have minimal effort, yet heavy enough that there’s a ton of feel. Going through the deep, muddy ruts, the steering was bouncing all over the place. Yet, it had so much feel that I could spin the wheel quickly for fast corrections when sliding. The handling of the Ridge is impressive, and I attribute a lot of that to the great feel of the tilt-adjustable steering wheel. Hitting a corner at the end of a high-speed run, I got a bit too sideways and wondered if I could bring it back—I did. The steering is so fast and intuitive that the Ridge straightens up almost on its own and without drama.

The long-travel double-wishbone suspension never bottomed, and provided excellent ground clearance. Ground clearance ranges from 13.8 to 14.6 inches, depending on the rear spring-preload setting. I suspect upgrading the shocks might be the first thing an owner might do, especially in California, where CARB laws don’t allow for spring-preload adjustment. Having said that, the stock suspension wasn’t bad. It felt soft, making driving comfortable and insulated from hard shocks. There is a fair bit of body roll in the corners, which is a little nerve-wracking. However, the Ridge never tipped over, and the handling stayed true.

The brakes are strong, and engine braking is excellent. Engine braking is achieved by the electronic throttle managing the CVT, and it noticeably helps slow the Ridge. The engine braking effect works until the vehicle has almost stopped, and is designed to help when descending steep slopes. Most of the time during this test, the mud slowed me down enough when I was off the gas that I didn’t need to touch the brake pedal. With 249mm discs on all four wheels and dual-piston front calipers, the brakes have plenty of feel. On the few occasions I used the brakes, they proved strong. A hand-operated parking brake is necessary, as the transmission has no Park position.

The Ridge Ranch and Ridge Limited come with 27-inch tires, while the XR has bigger 30-inch tires. Both sets of tubeless Duro tires have similar tread patterns that handled the muddy conditions impressively well. There isn’t an immediately noticeable difference between the two sizes, though the bigger tires on the XR gear it up slightly for a faster top speed, and the additional power from the XR engine can handle it.

The enclosed cab has plenty of creature comforts. The electric windows, windshield wipers, and washer give a very secure feeling in both models. The HVAC system works well, though I didn’t test the limits of the A/C in the wintry conditions. The cab’s interior is roomy, and the Ranch comes with standard individual seats with an option for a bench seat for three-person seating. The XR has standard bucket seats, keeping with its sporting slant. The seats are adjustable fore-and-aft, but do not recline. It is comfortable seating, but there isn’t a ton of legroom and minimal seating adjustment; long-legged guys will find it a little cramped.

A seven-inch TFT dash is easy to read and understand. Three display modes—Digital, Analogue, and Simple—can be chosen according to taste. The information is comprehensive and includes speed, fuel, gear indicator, driving mode (2WD/4WD/4WD+Diff Lock), power mode (Work/Normal/Sport), clock, and CVT temp. Selectable items include digital tach, odometer, dual trip meters, total time, trip time, average speed, water temperature, battery voltage, and Bluetooth and Eco indicators. Surrounding the screen are several indicator and warning lamps with all the usual information.

Other niceties include Bluetooth connectivity and power outlets. The Ridge connects via smartphone Bluetooth connectivity using Kawasaki’s free Rideology The App that can interact with other users, among other features. The Ridge only pairs with Apple iPhones via Bluetooth (sorry, Android fans) for dash displays of calls and messages. A DC socket integrated into the dash provides power for accessories or personal devices. Two USB ports reside inside the lidded storage area above the glove box.

Ridge cargo capacity is a half-ton, using the single-latch, flat, tiltable cargo bed for easy loading/unloading, while the towing capacity is full-ton. Tilting the rear cargo bed is super-easy and also reveals the engine compartment.

Kawasaki Part & Accessories offers plenty of goodies, including winches, racks, and protection bars.

Pricing has only been set for the 2024 Kawasaki Ridge Ranch Edition and Limited. The price tag on the Ridge Ranch Edition is $24,999, and the Ridge Limited has an MSRP of $33,499. The 2024 Ridge XR HVAC and the three 2025s—the standard Ridge, the Ridge XR, and the Ride XR Deluxe—haven’t had prices set yet.

