2024 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Standings

Reigning SuperMotocross Champion Jett Lawrence became the first repeat winner in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with an uncontested win at Ford Field in Detroit. Lawrence was the fastest qualifier, won his Heat after a battle with Jason Anderson, grabbed a holeshot in the Main Event, and never looked back.
Defending Supercross Champion Chase Sexton followed Lawrence the entire Main, but never got close enough to show him a wheel. Two-time Supercross Champion Eli Tomac was behind Sexton for the first six laps of the 28-lap Main before fading to P10. Ken Roczen, who finished the first lap in P8, took the final podium spot from Tomac on lap 7. Roczen passed Malcolm Stewart, Shane McElrath, and Jason Anderson on lap 2 before getting by Dylan Ferrandis for P4 on lap 5.
Cooper Webb fought back from a P12 start to finish in P4, while Jason Anderson started in P4, dropped to P7 on lap 8, and rebounded to finish in P5. Aaron Plessinger was leading the Supercross Championship Standings going into Detroit, but started in P14 and could only work his way up to P6.
Sexton regains the 2024 Supercross Championship Series lead with a one-point margin over Lawrence. Lawrence is one point ahead of Plessinger, so just two points separate the leader and P3 in the standings. Webb is four points shy of Plessinger and eight points clear of Anderson as the series heads to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for round 6. Check out our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details next Saturday evening.
Align Media photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment
2024 Detroit Supercross Results
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Derek Drake, Suzuki
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
- Tristan Lane, KTM
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 98 points (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 97 (2W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 96 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 92 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 84 (1P, 4 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 82 (2P, 2 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 77 (2P, 2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 77 (1 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 59 (1P, 1 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 52
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 49
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 41 (1 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 37
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 33
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 29
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 29
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 24
- Justin Hill, KTM, 16
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 15
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 11
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 11
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 10
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Vince Friese, Honda, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 4
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1