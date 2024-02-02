2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten First Look: Fast Facts; 8 Photos

The folks from Mandello del Lario love their V7 variants, and so we have the 2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten. The edition of the iconic air-cooled transverse 90-degree V-twin with a longitudinal crankshaft feeding a shaft drive will surely stir the hearts of café racers of any country. Not just a cosmetic update, the Ten also has a go-faster mod to give Guzzisti an edge in the twisties. After all, the V7 Stone is called the Ten to highlight the tin anniversary of the Moto Guzzi Proud Owners club.

Moto Guzzi has outfitted the V7 Stone Ten with an Arrow exhaust system featuring a “Moto Guzzi By Arrow Exhaust” muffler. The system adds 1.3 horsepower to the 853cc motor, delivering the new 66.5-horsepower peak at 6700 rpm. Torque gets a 1.5 ft-lb bump to 55.3 ft-lbs at 4900 rpm. When dicing with friends in the canyon, we’ll take any edge on offer.

To put you in a competitive mood, there is a black-anodized billet aluminum gas cap for a glossy-painted 5.5-gallon fuel tank adorned with a checkered flag evoking black-and-white checkerboard pattern and red pinstripes. Additional red accents include the Moto Guzzi eagle tank emblems, the V7 on the matte side covers, the Moto Guzzi name on the rims, seat stitching, and red shock springs. Black makes encore appearances on the valve covers, Marelli throttle body covers, and café-friendly bar-end mirrors. To make sure you don’t forget you’re on a special edition, Moto Guzzi helpfully has a plate featuring the word “TEN” on the handlebar rider to remind you.

The 2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten has an MSRP of $9990 and arrives on dealer showroom floors in April.

Photography by Studio Pointer and Marco Zamponi

2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten Specs

ENGINE

Type: Transverse 90-degree V-twin w/ longitudinal crankshaft

Displacement: 853cc

Bore x stroke: 84 x 77mm

Maximum power: 67 horsepower @ 6700 rpm

Maximum torque: 55 ft-lbs @ 4900 rpm

Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated 2vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ Marelli 38mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Dry single disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 40mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 6-spoke aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Continental 2-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 481 pounds

2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten Price: $9990 MSRP

2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten Photo Gallery