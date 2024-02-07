Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber Jacket Review

My first motorcycle jacket was a bomber jacket in the late 1970s, but it was nowhere near as luxurious as the Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber jacket. The Wildcat is a practical jacket that costs a lot less than many other motorcycle jackets of this quality I’ve worn, plus it has the cool Top Gun vibe. The styling is without question “bomber”, so don’t expect a waist-flattering look.

With this style of jacket, you naturally have a lower neckline. The front zipper has a generous underlay, and it comes up nicely to offer full wind protection even though there is no enclosure across the throat. The collar of the Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber jacket is stretchy and ribbed, which is great for wearing a scarf, keeping with the aeronautical theme. What lady doesn’t love the statement of a headsquare or scarf? Make sure you tie off securely—I have lost a few.

The Wildcat’s arms have a slim fit and don’t flap around like bingo wings in the breeze as you ride. When you lean forward to the grips, the jacket’s arms do not creep upwards, exposing wrists. The Wildcat has been cut to a well-fitting pattern.

This is a cool-weather jacket; there’s no venting or undesired drafts. The outer shell is made from Taslan, a lightweight, durable polyester fabric that is breathable, waterproof, wind-resistant, and abrasion-resistant. I experienced a light shower and stayed dry thanks to the Taslan shell and full-coverage Reissa waterproof liner. The jacket length is generous, and the ribbed waist keeps the jacket in place when leaning forward on a sport bike.

One of the most appealing features of the Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber motorcycle jacket is the surprise candy-pink padded, quilted satin lining that rests next to your skin. It’s a real eyecatcher when you unzip it, and the liner has a luxurious feel. Every imaginable pocket space you could ever desire has been fitted within. Five pockets internally with secure closings, and a first for me—an RFID-blocking pocket inside.

The Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber motorcycle jacket can be worn out casually. Hands-in-pockets is an easy pose to assume with the slanted chest-pockets, and they do pop-stud closed for the ride with flaps forwards—a design feature that reminds me of suicide doors on a car. Another design quirk is the small zippered external pocket on the left sleeve. While not essential with all the existing pocket options, it’s a nice nod to the overall flying jacket appeal. Other design features include a small subtle leatherette patch on the lower front, and the outer YKK zippers have an antique look.

Regarding abrasion protection, a mesh lining takes care of that, along with Kevlar in the elbows and shoulders. CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armor is standard—you’re on your own for back protection, which we consider essential.

The Cortech Women’s Bomber Jacket is a good-looking and practical jacket with most of the features I want at a competitive price—$190 MSRP. At the time of this writing, the jacket is on sale for an astonishingly low $50 direct from Helmet House.

Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: S-Small – X-Large

Colors: Black; Gunmetal

Certifications: None

Armor: CE Level 1 elbow and shoulders

Cortech Women’s Wildcat Bomber Jacket Price: $190 MSRP