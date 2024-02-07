2024 Glendale Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips [9 Fast Facts]

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series heads southwest to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the sixth round of the 17-round series. After a tumultuous start to the season with four winners in four rounds and ten riders notching up a top-five finish, we have some data to make the 2024 Glendale Supercross Fantasy Picks more statistically driven.
- Five riders have three or more top-five finishes in the first five rounds. Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, and Chase Sexton lead the way with four top-fives. Hot on their heels are Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence, who have three top-fives. With that, we have five picks for RMFantasySX.com in hand. The next step is putting them in order—maybe.
- There is one rider with three podiums and five with two podiums in 2024. Sexton leads the way in podiums, with Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac joining Lawrence, Plessinger, and Webb with two podiums. However, if Roczen and Tomac don’t finish on the podium, they’re out of the top five, making them feast-or-famine options. Anderson has just one podium in four top-five appearances. So, if you pick Roczen or Tomac in the top five, your best bet is putting them on the podium. That strategy would have paid off twice in five rounds, which isn’t bad so far this year.
- Jett Lawrence has been the master of the dry track. He has two wins in three dry races, so he’s the pick for hard and dry Glendale. His only non-win on dry has been the A2 Triple Crown.
- Chase Sexton is the podium leader, leader in top-five finishes, and the series leader. However, Sexton is not the win leader, so he’s likely to finish behind Lawrence. As with the Nationals last year, Sexton looks to be Lawrence’s strongest challenger, so P2 is it for Sexton.
- The final podium spot is between Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb. Plessinger has gone 3-6 since his San Diego win. Webb was within striking distance of Plessinger at San Diego and has gone 1-4 since. That gives the podium nod to Webb, with Plessinger remaining a highly reliable top-five pick.
- With four top-fives in five rounds, Jason Anderson has to be in your top-five. With more podium finishes, Plessinger ranks a P4 pick over Anderson, so it’s P5 for Anderson.
- Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are still good dark horse podium picks, if you can accept that you might end up with zero points from them. Going with both on the podium or in the top five is risky. Last week in Detroit, Roczen was on the podium and arm-pumped Tomac finished in P10. The week before at A2, Tomac took P2 and Roczen was just P7. Have some good antacids on hand if you put them both down as podium riders, and keep in mind that neither has a P4 or P5 finish—you’ll go big or go home empty-handed.
- I’ve mentioned seven potential top-five riders, and the RMFantasySX Wild Card this week is P8. There are three solid choices for the Wild Card. Justin Cooper is 8-8-9 on dry tracks this year, so he’s a shoo-in for me. Still, Dylan Ferrandis is 9-7 in the last two rounds, and Hunter Lawrence has gone 11-8. Ferrandis and Hunter Lawrence are good choices, but Cooper is the strongest Wild Card pick.
- It’s back to later racing on Saturday. After Race Day Live at 3 p.m. ET, the racing begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. Peacock takes care of the video streaming, while SiriusXM offers an audio-only feed. We have all the details on our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule.
Photography by Align Media, Ryne Swanberg, et al
2024 Glendale Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Jett Lawrence
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Aaron Plessinger
- Jason Anderson
Wild Card P8: Justin Cooper
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 98 points (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 97 (2W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 96 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 92 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 84 (1P, 4 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 82 (2P, 2 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 77 (2P, 2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 77 (1 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 59 (1P, 1 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 52
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 49
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 41 (1 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 37
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 33
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 29
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 29
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 24
- Justin Hill, KTM, 16
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 15
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 11
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 11
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 10
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Vince Friese, Honda, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 4
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1