2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro Review [11 Fast Facts]

The Adventure market is as diverse as the animal kingdom, creating happy hunting grounds for Triumph’s middleweight ADV Tiger 900 platform. When launched four years ago, these British kitties quickly earned apex predator status, but of course, the folks at the Hinckley factory can’t leave well enough alone. The now three-bike ambush of Tiger 900s covers both sides of the ADV segment, seeing GT and GT Pro models firmly take up the sport-touring mantle while the Rally Pro continues to cut trails off-road.

The Tiger 900 trio holds a brief yet potent list of updates this year. Notable headlines include a healthy 13 percent power increase from its T-Plane triple-cylinder engine, electronic updates, a new seven-inch TFT display, and slight visual tweaks.

We headed to Málaga, Spain, to catch a ride on the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro. Equipped with 19-/17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, this ADV-sport-tourer is designed to prowl on asphalt, utilizing street-focused suspension and lower seat height. We’ve already tackled the Rally Pro, which has an off-road emphasis, and now it’s time to hit the streets for some GT Pro Fast Facts.

More punch comes to the 888cc T-plane triple. This year, Triumph looked at its soulful inline-3, taking a good step up in performance with a claimed 106.5 horsepower (+13) and 66 ft-lbs of torque (+2.2) through a few clever tricks of the engineering trade. A new cylinder head features a larger inlet, redesigned ovalized exhaust ports, a fresh set of high-lift cams, higher compression pistons, and lengthened intake trumpets. Meanwhile, a freer-flowing exhaust system ups the performance ante in some significant ways over the prior-gen engine.

Twin meet triple—the T-Plane hints at a best-of-both-worlds solution. That’s a lofty observation, yet the uneven T-Plane firing order is responsible for more than a baritone exhaust bark—it also helps achieve the low-end and midrange grunt of a twin while retaining the zesty high-revving character of Triumph’s three-pot mills. Thanks to those engine tweaks, its broad torque is slightly more voluptuous in the midsection of the dyno chart these days, meaning that its nicely tuned up/down quickshifter is largely left alone whether you’re in a good canyon groove or prancing around town. Most of the updated powerplant’s gains are released up top—exactly where the last iteration signed off at 7500 rpm—seeing those three pistons yowl clear through to the redline.

Efficiency improvements come into the fold. The updated mill is said to benefit from a nine percent fuel economy improvement, which leaves us with a theoretical 264-mile range out of the 5.3-gallon fuel tank—as always, YMMV. Moreover, valve inspection intervals rise from 12,000 miles to 18,000 miles. It all speaks to Triumph improving things wholesale, but what we didn’t anticipate was a positive side effect in smoothness. The original 900 powerplant had more shake-rattle-and-roll, though it wasn’t egregious. Now, all that comes through is a pleasant purr.

Five ride modes are standard on the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro. Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, and a customizable Rider mode reprise their roles on the street-focused ADV machine. The Tiger’s six-axis IMU-supported nannies adjust per each mode, altering the spot-on ride-by-wire response, optimized cornering ABS, and traction control levels. While Off-Road is the outlier, remember that the GT Pro still has loads more ground clearance than your typical street bike, so being able to disable rear ABS exclusively along with TC while utilizing a soft initial throttle crack isn’t such a bad thing. However, most riders will stick with Sport’s energetic mapping, and uninhibited nannies are nicely paired with the Tiger’s tractable power. Those graduating to larger middleweight bikes or returning riders might enjoy Road’s tamer demeanor, and Rain is suited for such conditions.

A familiar dash comes to the middleweight Tiger family. A stellar seven-inch TFT display from the Tiger 1200 range greets you when you first saddle up. Exploration via the switchgear is intuitive. However, this update stands out because it utilizes the superior user interface first seen on the big Tiger 1200s, resulting in a much clearer display that’s easier to glance at while riding. As usual, Bluetooth connectivity facilitates communication, navigation, and more. The only gripe is that its initial boot times are slow when first keying on. Persnickety, sure, but it’s also one of the only gripes you’ll find in this review.

New braking-related features are matched with high-spec Brembo components. Triumph isn’t one to skimp on stopping power with a Brembo master cylinder hooked up to racy Stylema calipers that clamp onto 320mm rotors. A single-piston Brembo caliper is paired to a 255mm rotor in the rear. Now, it shouldn’t be a shock that hardware often seen lapping racetracks offers excellent feedback and feel, which you’d get out of either set of stoppers. New to the party is a linked braking system, courtesy of the new Continental MIV Evo controller seen on all 2024 Tiger 900s. In practice, the system is borderline imperceptible, with the bonus of triggering emergency warning lights. Should you drop the proverbial anchor, the Tiger’s taillight and rear indicators will flash to warn following vehicles. It’s minor, sure, but we tip our hats to any tech that increases rider safety.

Marzocchi suspension takes care of road-focused duties. On deck, we have a fully adjustable 45mm fork and electronically adjustable shock, which allows riders to select four preload settings—from solo to fully loaded with luggage—and adjust damping settings accordingly. This isn’t a semi-active shock like the Tiger 1200 models, but it’ll keep riders from breaking out the tools and pawing at the clickers. The Italian suspenders wield quite a bit of travel with over seven inches up front and a tad less in the rear, though not nearly as leggy as the Rally Pro, and it doesn’t need to be. The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro’s springy bits keep its chassis in shape over winding Spanish asphalt and are well-suited for spirited or casual pavement riding.

The GT Pro is one quick-footed cat. Sport-touring machines need to do a little of everything, which is part of the logic behind opting for a smaller-diameter 19-inch front wheel and shorter, street-focused suspension setup compared to the Rally Pro. These design decisions have a notable impact—the GT Pro feels right at home on the edge of its road-biased Metzeler Tourance Next rubber, which stays composed when whipping through the twisties. Initial tip-in is as direct as the chassis feedback, and there is a sporty glint in its eye when attacking any curve, so much so that you might start scraping footpegs. It creates an appealing proposition, as its lower overall stature and engaging road manners suits those who don’t have the inclination for off-road-focused adventure bikes.

These ergonomics are designed for the long haul. Triumph engineers fitted a rubber-damped handlebar and a reshaped two-position seat using thicker foam with a flatter profile, maintaining 32.3- and 33.1-inch saddle heights. These damping updates pair exceptionally well with the engine tweaks, as they continue to push the refined narrative the British brand has aspired to achieve in its models—quite successfully, in many cases. Still, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro has a spacious ADV-styled cockpit with excellent touchpoints. A calm bubble of air is created by the one-touch-adjustable windscreen, even in the lowest position. Despite what the spec sheet cites, its narrow midriff allows my sans-boots 32-inch inseam to reach the deck with room to spare.

A touch of class comes to the ADV-sport-touring segment. Triumph’s up-spec Pro variants pull out all the stops in terms of niceties, equipping tons of alluring features as standard. In contrast, the competition offers the same as costly accessory items—standard adjustable ride modes or the electronically adjustable shock come immediately to mind. To that end, few machines are so well-appointed with multiple USB charging points—located near the dash and under the seat, along with a 12-volt socket near the seat release. What’s more, amenities such as cruise control, heated grips, heated seats (rider/passenger), and a centerstand are all standard.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro is ready to tackle the streets. A short list of updates has come to the 2024 Tiger platform, keeping the British middleweights in the fight and mixing it up with class leaders. The GT Pro sits firmly on the roadgoing side of the ADV spectrum, waving the sport-touring flag with its congenial road manners and exhaustive list of creature comforts. Elevating the package as a whole is a smoother, more potent powerplant and updated electronics. For those looking to hit the streets, whether touring, urban, or sport riding, the middleweight GT Pro hits the sweet spot for many riders.

Photography by Gareth Harford, Andrew Northcott, and Chippy Wood

RIDING STYLE

Helmet: Arai XD4

Jacket + pants: Alpinestars ST-7 2L Gore-Tex

Back protection: Alpinestars Nucleon KR-CELLi

Gloves: Alpinestars Belize V2 Drystar

Boots: Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 888cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.9mm

Maximum power: 107 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 66 ft-lbs @ 6850 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: Ride-by-wire EFI

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully damping-adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully electronically adjustable Marzocchi shock; 6.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Metzeler Tourance Next

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers w/ radially mounted master cylinder

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.3 inches

Rake: 24.6 degrees

Trail: N/A

Seat height: 32.3 or 33.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 60 mpg

Curb weight: 489 pounds

Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro Colors

Snowdonia White/Sapphire Black

Carnival Red/Sapphire Black (additional charge)

Graphite/Sapphire Black (additional charge)

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro Price: $16,895

