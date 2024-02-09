2024 BMW F 900 GS First Look [13 Fast Facts For Off-Road ADV]

The new 2024 BMW F 900 GS takes a turn for the dirt, with expanded capabilities when the pavement disappears. This makes the new BMW 900 a shot across the bow aimed at the KTM 890 Adventure. The larger motor is only the most obvious of changes—there is much more to talk about, so let’s not delay.
- The 2024 BMW F 900 GS is over 30 pounds lighter than the 850 it replaces. Additionally, it is slimmer in the tank area, even though the capacity of the plastic fuel tank is reduced by just 0.1 gallons. The narrowness extends to the tail section. The ergonomics encourage standing, with the grips raised 0.6 inches and the rubber-free Enduro footpegs moved down 0.8 inches. If you want to raise the grips another 0.9 inches, BMW’s Enduro Package Pro makes that happen. Two optional Rallye seats are available (Low: -1.4 inches; High: +0.8 inches).
- Not only is the new F 900 GS lighter, but much of the lost weight sits above or far from the center of gravity. A new 3.8-gallon plastic fuel tank is 10 pounds lighter than the steel tank it replaces. The new bolt-on rear subframe is over five pounds lighter than the previous version. The 2024 BMW F 900 GS also gets an Akrapovič muffler, cutting nearly four pounds from the adventure motorcycle’s weight far from the center of gravity. A new LED headlight shaves 1.3 pounds off the F 900 GS compared to the 850, and the 900 has LED lighting all around.
- The new Showa 43mm inverted fork is fully adjustable. Front wheel travel is a touch over nine inches, while the rear shock manages 8.5 inches of wheel travel with adjustability for rebound damping and spring preload. The shock is bolted to a swingarm that is a half-pound lighter than last year’s unit.
- The 2024 BMW F 900 GS can be had with the Enduro Pro Package installed for improved off-road performance. This Package includes a fully adjustable 45mm Showa fork with titanium nitride-coated fork tubes, and is almost a half-pound lighter than the standard fork. The Sachs ZF shock is fully adjustable with damping that is 20 percent firmer and has an adjustment range that is 25 percent wider; spring preload, high-speed compression damping, and rebound damping adjustments require no tools, though you’ll need a screwdriver to tune low-speed compression damping. The ZF shock also has improved cooling and more bottoming resistance.
- BMW appropriated the parallel-twin powerplant that found success in the F 900 R sport bike and F 900 XR street-going adventure-touring motorcycle. The DOHC mill reaches 105 horsepower at 8500 rpm (up 10 horses compared to the 850) and 68.6 ft-lbs of torque at 6750 rpm (a modest 0.8 ft-lb boost). According to our source at BMW, torque is increased across the rev range, so the motor will pull better at all rpm. A tank-free dry sump design also allows the engine to spin more freely. Also, updates to the oxygen sensors and catalytic converter allow for the use of low-octane fuel in a pinch—always a possibility in remote locations—without the risk of damaging the motor.
- The 900 motor has more changes than simply the two-millimeter bore increase. Forged pistons replace cast pistons, and the compression is boosted to 13.1:1. The crank journals are offset 90 degrees, resulting in the popular 270-/450-degree firing timing for that V-twin feel. There are two counterbalancers to keep things smooth on long rides—one balancer is in front of the crankshaft, and the other behind it.
- Two ride modes are standard on the 2024 BMW F 900 GS, and three more are available as an option. Road and Rain are available to every owner, and they manage the power delivery and traction control. Step up to Riding Modes Pro, and you get Dynamic (sportier), Enduro (off-road), and Enduro Pro (seriously off-road) modes. Electronically adjusted engine compression braking is another feature of Riding Modes Pro.
- The various ride modes are monitored on a 6.5-inch TFT display. Using the free BMW Motorrad Connected app and Bluetooth, a smartphone can be paired with the dash for functions ranging from action cam control, navigation devices, phone calls, and listening to music. A holder for additional devices is standard, though the optional GPS Prep must be installed to use the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Cradle or the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Navigator.
- BMW offers optional Intelligent Emergency Call to alter the authorities should you be in an accident. The F 900 GS alerts the BMW Call Center, which summons help. Adventure riders who go off the grid will want to know that the system requires a smartphone connected to cell service to work.
- Keyless Ride does more than allow you to start the bike without a key. It also activates the steering lock, unlocks the gas tank cap, and arms the also-optional alarm system.
- The 2024 BMW F 900 GS has styling cues that signal off-road capability. The new plastic tank is slimmer, with the capacity reduced by just a few ounces. The beak-style front fender is shorter, as is the windscreen (a taller screen is optional). Also, the headlight is more compact. Plastic hand protectors are standard, and metal-reinforced handguards are part of the Style GS Trophy model.
- There are two optional Packages for the F 900 GS—Premium Package ($1750) and Enduro Package Pro ($1495). Enduro Package Pro is simple—you get the Sport suspension upgrade and a taller handlebar. Here’s what the Premium Package offers:
- Cruise control
- GPS Prep
- Keyless Ride
- M Endurance chain
- Quickshifter
- Ride Modes Pro
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Major options include crash bars, aluminum side cases and mounts, adjustable hand and foot controls, a skid plate, and an Enduro kickstand.
- The 2024 BMW F 900 GS has a list price of $13,495, but you can be sure you’ll be festooning the mount with one or both Packages to get it up to full spec. There are three distinctive color options. Keep an eye on your local BMW dealer’s showroom floor early in the second quarter of this year for the arrival of this off-road-oriented adventure motorcycle.
2024 BMW F 900 GS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 895cc
- Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Top speed: 124+ mph
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Muffler: Akrapovič
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully damping-adjustable Showa inverted 43mm fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock (fully adjustable Sachs ZF shock optional); 8.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 305mm discs w/ 2-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62.6 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 34.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 483 pounds
COLORS
- Base: Black Storm Metallic w/ Mineral Grey Matte Metallic tank cover
- Style Passion: São Paulo Yellow
- Style GS Trophy: Light White / Racing Blue Matte Metallic / Racing Red
2024 BMW F 900 GS Price: $13,495 MSRP