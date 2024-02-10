2024 Glendale Supercross Results, Coverage, Video + Standings

Ken Roczen took his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross Main Event win since 2022 convincingly at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Roczen won his Heat race, grabbed the Main Event holeshot, and led the entire race. Aaron Plessinger was in P2 before an unforced error in a 180-degree lefthander put him on the ground, with Jason Anderson inheriting P2 and Eli Tomac moving into P3. Tomac was picked off on lap 15 (of 20) by Jett Lawrence, with Lawrence taking the final podium position ahead of Tomac. Jett’s older brother Hunter finished in P5, Hunter’s first 450SX top-five finish.

Despite finishing in P3, Jett Lawrence took over the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series lead, as red plate holder Chase Sexton came into the race with an injured hand and could only manage a P9 performance. Plessinger, who dropped to P18 when he fell, worked his way back to P10 at the finish to retain his P3 spot in the standings. Cooper Webb held onto P4 in the standings despite finishing in P7, though Anderson is now just one point behind Webb after 6 of 17 rounds. Roczen moves up to P6 in the standings, taking the spot away from Tomac. Eleven points separate P5 from the lead in the standings, with eight riders within 25 points of leader Jett Lawrence.

Winner Roczen, Hunter Lawrence (P5), Malcolm Stewart (P8), Christian Craig (P12), and Vince Friese (P13) had their best finishes of 2024, with Devin Simonson qualifying for the Main for the first time this year. Riders with their worst finishes in 2024 included defending champion Chase Sexton (P9), Plessinger (10), and Justin Barcia (P18).

Supercross takes a week off, with the 2024 Championship Series resuming on Saturday, February 24, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Check our 2024 Supercross Schedule and 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing information.

2024 Glendale Supercross Results

Ken Roczen, Suzuki Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Jett Lawrence, Honda Eli Tomac, Yamaha Hunter Lawrence, Honda Dylan Ferrandis, Honda Cooper Webb, Yamaha Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Chase Sexton, KTM Aaron Plessinger, KTM Justin Cooper, Yamaha Christian Craig, Husqvarna Vince Friese, Honda Shane McElrath, Suzuki Justin Hill, KTM Dean Wilson, Honda Benny Bloss, Beta Justin Barcia, GasGas Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Freddie Norén, Kawasaki Derek Drake, Suzuki Devin Simonson, Yamaha

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)