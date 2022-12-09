2023 KTM 890 Adventure Review [14 Fast Facts From Portugal]

In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena take a look at the Ducati DesertX ADV bike. Powered by the same liquid-cooled V-twin motor as several other models in the Ducati range, the DesertX is another entry into the upper-middleweight class of ADV machines. The big question of course, is can the DesertX make its mark and differentiate itself from a growing field of competitors?

The second segment is the premiere of our new series of ‘Owner Reviews’. These are real-world opinions of machines owned by everyman riders. For this first one, I chat with my friend Dale Wagler. Dale is a former Marine and hard-core street- and dirt-bike rider. Dale recently acquired a new BMW 1250 GS Adventure, and he gives us his thoughts on the bike’s positives—and a few negatives too.

If you’d like to be considered for a future Owner Reviews segment on an episode of Motos & Friends, please email us at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and tell us briefly about your bike. We’d love to hear from you!

So, from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!