2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Review [11 Fast Facts]

The middleweight adventure segment has captured the industry’s collective gaze as every manufacturer takes the plunge with offerings spanning the full ADV spectrum. Four short years after its introduction, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range continues with many updates aimed at not merely keeping up with the Joneses, but also making the middleweight class green with envy.
The newly streamlined three-bike lineup includes street-focused GT and GT Pro models, as well as the off-road-ready Rally Pro. All three iterations boast a 13 percent boost in power, a new TFT display, ergonomic refinements, and electronic enhancements. There are some aesthetic tweaks, too.
We became reacquainted with Triumph’s updated Tigers in southern Spain, taking to winding mountain routes and off-road terrain outside Málaga—right up the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro’s alley. Don’t worry; we’ll have a complete review of the GT Pro soon enough.
Still standing tall as the Tiger 900 range’s apex predator is the Rally Pro, baring a 21-inch front wheel, Showa long-travel suspension, and crash protection for when you flex its trail chops. While that might make it seem like the Tiger is on a strict off-road diet, the rough-and-tumble Rally Pro proves to be quite capable in the streets. Now, let’s get to the Fast Facts.
- Triple charmed, Triumph’s 888cc T-Plane engine delivers the goods. The Tiger’s heart is an impressive three-pot mill more akin to a twin than a triple at low to medium revs. That’s great news on or off the pavement, as its velvety bottom-end and meatier midrange are just as valuable when steering with the rear as it is when tic-tacking through mountain curves. Should you find yourself a gear or two too tall into a corner, there’s always a healthy punch to help you bound over bumps or lunge out of curves. Where most of its newfound ferocity lies is in the top-end. Tug the Tiger’s tail for some classic triple-cylinder thrills, and it shrieks past the prior-gen engine, thanks to a significant increase in headroom between 7500 and 9500 rpm. Sealing the deal is a well-calibrated up/down quickshifter, requiring a light tap to work through its peachy gearbox.
- Engine potency increases in 2024. Producing a claimed 106.5 horsepower (+13) at 9500 and 66 ft-lbs of torque (+2.2) at 6850 keeps the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro up to snuff with competition from Austria. Dyno measuring contests aside, we can point to a healthy number of internal changes, noting a new cylinder head featuring larger inlet ports, along with new inlet and exhaust camshafts, fed by longer intake trumpets, finished off by a less restrictive header and muffler. Additional puff hasn’t come at the cost of refinement, either. Fewer vibes come through while maintaining that wicked-sounding T-Plane crank growl. On the more practical side, valve service intervals increased 50 percent to 18,000 miles, accompanied by a nine percent gain in fuel economy.
- Take the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro by the reins with six ride modes. Rain, Road, Sport, and Off-Road are standard across the model lineup. Where the Rally Pro stands out is with its additional Off-Road Pro and customizable Rider offerings. Per usual, cornering ABS, traction control, and throttle maps are altered accordingly when swapping between them. Concerning the sweetly tuned ride-by-wire throttle and street-focused aids, those descriptors can almost be taken at face value. Sport mode’s athletic snap is spot-on for spirited folk, while Road is nothing short of gentlemanly. Off-Road mode provides loads of smoothing to aid when scrambling through rough sections. Rain, well, it tugs the reins.
- Off-Road switches to a trail-focused front-only ABS and matching TC settings. Newer ADV riders will lean on this setting to prevent things from getting too sideways, allowing a taste of sliding around, and the front-only ABS is a wonderful safety net in most low-grip situations. For experienced riders, Off-Road Pro furloughs all the nannies in one fell swoop. Torque is fed to the rear wheel ever so tractably, so managing things isn’t a big ask. Make no mistake, though, the Tiger bares its teeth for some wheel-spinning madness above 7k. With ABS out of the way, it can’t be tripped up during rocky, downhill descents. Triumph makes a concerted effort to simplify its rider aids settings, forgoing a multitude of TC levels that are available on other brands. Still, a middle ground between the respectably reserved Off-Road and no-holds-barred Off-Road Pro could benefit intermediate riders.
- Top-shelf brake hardware offers additional electronic assistance. Brembo Stylema calipers, 320mm rotors, and a matching radial master cylinder help make the Rally Pro a well-appointed machine. In the rear, a single-piston Brembo works with a 255mm rotor. Overall, the spiffy Brembo bits work as expected—superb feel and power up front, while the rear modulates nicely, lending a massive helping hand on the trail. Thanks to a more advanced Continental MIV Evo controller, all 2024 Tigers are equipped with a linked-braked system when Road ABS is activated. In practice, it works a treat and is only marginally noticeable when dropping anchor. Should you do that, the taillight and rear turn signals will flash to signal emergency braking to all trailing.
- The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro has you covered in the streets. Our first taste of the Rally Pro began in the Spanish countryside with road-biased Bridgestone Battlax Adventure rubber. Despite what reservations a long-legged, 21-inch wheel-wielding beastie might have regarding its handling abilities, the Rally Pro is adept at slicing through sweepers, displaying poise that its more off-road-focused competitors lack. Its taller stature isn’t quite as composed as the road-focused GT Pro, with its reduced suspension travel, lighter curb weight, and cast 19-inch front wheel offering an edge on the pavement. However, that won’t stop the Rally Pro from hustling with the best of them.
- You’re well cared for, with over nine inches of Showa-suspended wheel travel at each end. What translates both on and off the pavement is an underlying plushness—compliant yet supportive in a way often only seen in the finest celebrity-worn athletic wear; you know exactly what I mean. Sailing along winding fire roads and scrabbling over rock-peppered trails didn’t faze the fully adjustable Showa units, nor did a short detour to the Triumph Adventure Riding facility—the 503-pound beast handled airborne antics with grace. It’s impressive how sure-footed the Rally Pro chassis performs in the dirt, with a nod going toward the knobby Michelin Anakee Wild rubber, always ensuring that this Tiger has encouraging bite—quite an endorsement from this middling off-roader.
- All-day ergonomics are updated, and a few subtle tweaks play a role. The 2024 Rally Pro features a new rubber-damped handlebar set 0.6 inches closer to the rider. Combined with the flatter seat featuring updated foam, the two-position seat (33.9 or 34.6 inches) is an intimidating spec. Ah, but Triumph works its magic by whittling down the mid-section, allowing my boots to reach the deck while providing quite the spacious rider triangle. The Tigers offer cozy digs, for sure, without excessive knee-bend, and the one-hand-adjustable windscreen provides more than adequate wind protection in the low position. Stood up on the grippy machined pegs; the handlebar is bent nicely for my 5-foot-10 frame, making things easier to manipulate and boosting confidence in slow, technical terrain.
- Creature comforts help separate the Pro models from the herd. Hand-me-downs aren’t necessarily bad when they come from the flagship Tiger 1200 range, and that includes the excellent seven-inch TFT display. What’s more, the interface is far easier to read than on the prior 900, and exploration is intuitive via switchgear. Bluetooth connectivity is still standard to link a mobile device for navigation, calls, music, and more. There are two USB charging points—dash and under seat—along with a 12-volt socket near the seat release. But, what sings most loudly to me is the inclusion of cruise control, heated grips, heated seats (rider/passenger), and a centerstand. You’re not left wanting with the top-spec Tiger Pro models.
- You’ll notice that there aren’t many hard complaints in this review. I’ll lay down what I’ve mustered here: the dash initializes slower than I’d like on startup, and the TC settings aren’t as fleshed out as specific competitors. Thus ends my list of minor grievances.
- The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro is a well-balanced all-around ADV. Triumph has taken a solid package and improved it in a few clever ways. Nobody will bat an eye about more power where we need it, boosting bountiful midrange, juicing the top-end pull, and improving both ride quality and efficiency. Meanwhile, an incredibly stout chassis takes off-road hits like a champ and provides solid road manners, making sure not to sacrifice too much in either category. Add in that the Rally Pro is rich with premium amenities and improved electronic aids. It’s enough to make anyone covet what’s in your neighbor’s garage.
Photography by Gareth Harford, Andrew Northcott, and Chippy Wood
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai XD4
- Jacket + pants: Alpinestars ST-7 2L Gore-Tex
- Back protection: Alpinestars Nucleon KR-CELLi
- Gloves: Alpinestars Belize V2 Drystar
- Boots: Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 888cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.9mm
- Maximum power: 107 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 66 ft-lbs @ 6850 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Ride-by-wire EFI
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 45mm inverted cartridge fork; 9.4 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Showa shock; 9.1 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ tubeless rim
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure (Michelin Anakee Wild also tested)
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers w/ radially mounted master cylinder
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper
- ABS: Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.1 inches
- Rake: 24.4 degrees
- Trail: N/A
- Seat height: 33.9 or 34.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 60 mpg
- Curb weight: 503 pounds
COLORS
- Carbon Black/Sapphire Black
- Ash Grey/Intense Orange (+$200)
- Matt Khaki Green/Matt Phantom Black (+$325)
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Price: $17,395