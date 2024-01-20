2024 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Video

Aaron Plessinger took his first 450SX career victory by winning on a sloppy track at the 2024 San Diego Supercross. Plessinger has a P3 start and passed Justin Barcia for P2 on lap 4 (of 22). On lap 8, leader Ken Roczen went down, and Plessinger inherited the lead. From there, Plessinger was never shown a wheel on the way to the win. Cooper Webb came the closest to Plessinger, cutting the gap to just under two seconds on lap 14. Plessinger is the only rider to finish in the top five in the first three rounds, and takes the series lead by one point over defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Chase Sexton.
Cooper Webb started the race in P5 and moved up a spot on the second lap. Webb moved up another position when Roczen crashed. A lap after the Roczen fall, Webb passed Barcia for P2. Barcia started in P2 and took the final podium spot 15 seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence in P4.
Sexton entered San Diego leading the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. After a mediocre start, he was tagged from behind by Malcolm Stewart early in the first lap, with both going down. Sexton was in P21 after the first lap and eventually finished in P8. Jett Lawrence also had a poor start, finishing the first lap in P14.
Lawrence eventually moved up to P4 after a heated battle with Jason Anderson. Lawrence and Anderson had a heated exchange after the race. Lawrence drops to P3 in the standings, three points behind Sexton and seven points ahead of the trio of Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis.
Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures
2024 San Diego Supercross Results
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Jorge Prado, GasGas
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna
- Justin Rodbell, KTM
- Vince Friese, Honda
2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 17 rounds)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 60 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 59 points (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 56 (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 49 (1P, 2 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 49 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 49 (1 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 48 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 42 (1P, 1 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 40 (1P, 1 T5)
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 35
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 33
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 29 (1 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 27
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 24
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 22
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 16
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 14
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 12
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 10
- Justin Hill, KTM, 8
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 3
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 7
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 4
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1