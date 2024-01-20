2024 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Video

Aaron Plessinger took his first 450SX career victory by winning on a sloppy track at the 2024 San Diego Supercross. Plessinger has a P3 start and passed Justin Barcia for P2 on lap 4 (of 22). On lap 8, leader Ken Roczen went down, and Plessinger inherited the lead. From there, Plessinger was never shown a wheel on the way to the win. Cooper Webb came the closest to Plessinger, cutting the gap to just under two seconds on lap 14. Plessinger is the only rider to finish in the top five in the first three rounds, and takes the series lead by one point over defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Chase Sexton.

Cooper Webb started the race in P5 and moved up a spot on the second lap. Webb moved up another position when Roczen crashed. A lap after the Roczen fall, Webb passed Barcia for P2. Barcia started in P2 and took the final podium spot 15 seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence in P4.



Sexton entered San Diego leading the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. After a mediocre start, he was tagged from behind by Malcolm Stewart early in the first lap, with both going down. Sexton was in P21 after the first lap and eventually finished in P8. Jett Lawrence also had a poor start, finishing the first lap in P14.

Lawrence eventually moved up to P4 after a heated battle with Jason Anderson. Lawrence and Anderson had a heated exchange after the race. Lawrence drops to P3 in the standings, three points behind Sexton and seven points ahead of the trio of Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis.

Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

2024 San Diego Supercross Results

Aaron Plessinger, KTM Cooper Webb, Yamaha Justin Barcia, GasGas Jett Lawrence, Honda Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Dylan Ferrandis, Honda Hunter Lawrence, Honda Chase Sexton, KTM Eli Tomac, Yamaha Dean Wilson, Honda Jorge Prado, GasGas Ken Roczen, Suzuki Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Justin Cooper, Yamaha Benny Bloss, Beta Shane McElrath, Suzuki Freddie Norén, Kawasaki Cade Clason, Kawasaki Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Christian Craig, Husqvarna Justin Rodbell, KTM Vince Friese, Honda

2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 17 rounds)