2024 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Video

By
Don Williams
-
2024 San Diego Supercross Results - Aaron Plessinger
2024 San Diego Supercross Winner Aaron Plessinger.

Aaron Plessinger took his first 450SX career victory by winning on a sloppy track at the 2024 San Diego Supercross. Plessinger has a P3 start and passed Justin Barcia for P2 on lap 4 (of 22). On lap 8, leader Ken Roczen went down, and Plessinger inherited the lead. From there, Plessinger was never shown a wheel on the way to the win. Cooper Webb came the closest to Plessinger, cutting the gap to just under two seconds on lap 14. Plessinger is the only rider to finish in the top five in the first three rounds, and takes the series lead by one point over defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Chase Sexton.

2024 San Diego Supercross results and coverage
Aaron Plessinger.

Cooper Webb started the race in P5 and moved up a spot on the second lap. Webb moved up another position when Roczen crashed. A lap after the Roczen fall, Webb passed Barcia for P2. Barcia started in P2 and took the final podium spot 15 seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence in P4.


Sexton entered San Diego leading the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. After a mediocre start, he was tagged from behind by Malcolm Stewart early in the first lap, with both going down. Sexton was in P21 after the first lap and eventually finished in P8. Jett Lawrence also had a poor start, finishing the first lap in P14.

2024 San Diego Supercross Results: Cooper Webb.
Cooper Webb.

Lawrence eventually moved up to P4 after a heated battle with Jason Anderson. Lawrence and Anderson had a heated exchange after the race. Lawrence drops to P3 in the standings, three points behind Sexton and seven points ahead of the trio of Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis.

Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

2024 San Diego Supercross Results

  1. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  4. Jett Lawrence, Honda
  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  6. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
  7. Hunter Lawrence, Honda
  8. Chase Sexton, KTM
  9. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  10. Dean Wilson, Honda
  11. Jorge Prado, GasGas
  12. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
  13. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  14. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
  15. Benny Bloss, Beta
  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  17. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
  18. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  19. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
  20. Christian Craig, Husqvarna
  21. Justin Rodbell, KTM
  22. Vince Friese, Honda
Justin Barcia. GasGas.
Justin Barcia.

2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 17 rounds)

  1. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 60 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
  2. Chase Sexton, KTM, 59 points (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
  3. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 56 (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 49 (1P, 2 T5)
  5. Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 49 (1P, 1 T5)
  6. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 49 (1 T5)
  7. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 48 (1P, 1 T5)
  8. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 42 (1P, 1 T5)
  9. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 40 (1P, 1 T5)
  10. Jorge Prado, GasGas, 35
  11. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 33
  12. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 29 (1 T5)
  13. Hunter Lawrence, 27
  14. Dean Wilson, Honda, 24
  15. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 22
  16. Derek Drake, Suzuki, 16
  17. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 14
  18. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 12
  19. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 10
  20. Justin Hill, KTM, 8
  21. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 3
  22. Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
  23. Benny Bloss, Beta, 7
  24. Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
  25. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 4
  26. Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1

