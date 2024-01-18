Viral Brand Alpha Goggles Review [See Clear For $50]

While some of my friends are satisfied with sunglasses for eye protection off-road, I’m a diehard goggles wearer. Perhaps it’s because I’m not always running up front in a group—usually, I’m either first or last. When the dust starts flying in the desert, I find goggles essential to keeping dust out of my contact-lens-wearing eyes. Viral Brand Alpha goggles are an innovative way to protect your vision in the dirt.

The Viral Brand Alpha goggles successfully tackle two user issues that can be confounding—strap and lens replacement. Being the impatient guy I am, I set out to change both without reading the instructions. [15 minutes passes.] Well, okay, that didn’t work.

So, I found the Viral Brand Alpha goggles owners manual on the website. With the directions on the screen, it turns out that changing the strap and lens is easy once you’re let in on the secret. The lens snaps in easily, if you follow the instructions, which makes sense. Once that is done, you slide a switch to lock the lens in. Quick tip—use a short, wide, flathead screwdriver to assist with the strap.

Having been won over by the strap and lens mounting systems, it came time to go riding, which is much more fun. My first ride was at the launch of the updated 2024 Kawasaki KLX300. I hadn’t even gotten the bike started when a Kawasaki employee came up to me and said, “Those are cool goggles! What are they? I’ve never seen them.” I have to say, I rarely get compliments on goggles.

Beta 250 RR action photos by Kelly Callan; Kawasaki action photos by Kevin Wing

The first ride tested two important features immediately—fogging resistance and dust sealing. Happily, the Viral Brand Alpha goggles passed both challenges with flying colors. The seal of the dual-layer foam worked with my face. Despite the dust flying, my eyes were fine. It was also cold, so I anticipated fogging during the technical riding and at stops. However, there are ventilation holes in the foam, and they supply filtered airflow to keep fog at bay. Add in the broad, unobstructed view provided by the Alpha goggles—part of what gives them a distinctive appearance—and I was sold.



Further testing alerted me to the nosepiece. The nosepiece makes it awkward to get the Viral Brand Alpha goggles into the eyeport of my Alpinestars SM5 and Arai VX-Pro4 helmets. While the nose piece could protect me from roost in a race, I eventually dispensed with it for trail riding.

Removing the nosepiece takes some force. After it’s out, you have to put in a small wire-line frame piece to replace it, as it is part of the structure of the goggles. Installation of the thin replacement piece is easy.

I tested the Viral Brand Alpha goggles with the Smoked lens. In the winter, I usually prefer to go with clear lenses. However, the Smoked wasn’t too dark, even though it looked pitch black on the frame. The panoramic view afforded by the frame design more than made up for it, and after a few minutes, I didn’t even think about the tint. The strap stays in place—all I have to do is make sure I have it on straight.

With a price tag of a penny under $50, the Viral Brand Alpha goggles are a great deal. It’s a sophisticated design that is easy to use, once you invest a few minutes into reading the manual. The lens has posts for tear-offs (50 for $44.50), and you can add the Viral Brand 50mm-wide roll-off system for $66. Replacement lenses run from $22 for Clear or Smoked, to $40 for Double Revo Red or Blue dual-pane lenses. There are nine straps in a variety of colors for $22 each. The cool thing is, it’s easy to swap the lenses and straps for conditions or taste. I’ve worn dozens of goggle brands over the years, and the innovative Viral Brand Alpha goggles are winners at a not-too-dear price.

Viral Brand Alpha Goggle Review Photo Gallery