2023 Spring Creek National Motocross Fantasy Tips [8 Fast Facts]

Welcome to Motos and Friends, Ultimate Motorcycling's weekly Podcast

The much hyped Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is a small bike that is claimed to punch well above its weight. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode the punchy little Ninja around Thunderhill and gives us his impressions of whether this new lightweight will gain any traction in the market.

Associate Editor Jonathan Handler brings us our Snippet this week, and he talks about his new BMW Motorrad denim jacket. This jacket is listed at an eye-watering $559, so I was curious to hear Jonathan’s take on the jacket’s quality and design.

In our second feature segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Wes Robinson. Wes has spent a lifetime buying, riding, restoring, and racing mainly American V-Twin motorcycles. His career includes time spent as an AMA racing Tech.

