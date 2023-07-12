2023 MV Agusta Dragster America Review

All self-respecting kids treated their bedroom walls like canvas, one that helps them peer outside their respective bubbles. Given Italy’s ability to export everything that looks cool and goes fast, it seemed ludicrous to look anywhere but to the boot-shaped nation from my Southern Californian perspective—motorcycles, cars, fashion, and cuisine. Do I dare continue? Despite living within a cultural wellspring, Italy’s youth is often caught daydreaming about certain American cities, as the hustle and bustle of New York and the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles capture their attention. And it’s in that coveted space of cultural exchange where the 2023 MV Agusta Dragster America lives.

MV Agusta’s star-spangled liveries date to 1973, when the 750SS was launched and decorated with our flag’s red-white-and-blue color scheme. Over the years, a few models have boasted the special edition “America” liveries, and the Dragster America—officially the Dragster RR SCS America—carries on this fine tradition with 300 individually numbered units, exclusively available in North America. A few will end up in Canadian and Mexican dealerships, but most are destined for the good ol’ U.S. of A.

The radical stylings of the Brutale serve as Dragster’s foundation and are a fitting home for an American special edition. Its timeless sharpened lines and exotic single-sided swingarm are capable of craning necks far and wide. Even more, the blinged-out Dragster variant boasts shiny machined bits and a fat 200mm rear tire to make heads positively spin on a Sunday ride, making it perfectly primed for an American flag-inspired look. It all comes together when we begin examining the exclusive livery and perfunctory bits that make up this $28,247 motorcycle. The price-ending 247 isn’t an arbitrary number, either, as that’s the number of years that have gone by since the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Moving from the front to back, things kick off with the laser-engraved number plate, which should naturally lead us to the shimmering red-white-and-blue 4.36-gallon fuel tank. By then, our eyes will be drawn to the sporting seat featuring America Special Edition embroidering, and the ensemble is finished off with an eye-catching carbon-fiber cover for the forged aluminum rear wheel.

There is a bit more to it than that, as the gussied-up Dragster RR SCS now features DLC coating on the Marzocchi fork, Brembo M4.32 calipers and is said to offer an optimized rear brake setup that improves feedback, and lastly, utilizes a ride-by-wire throttle that can roll a hair past fully closed to turn off cruise control. MV reps feel that this change helps simulate the experience with a cable throttle more closely, as there is always a touch of slack on hand. Got it? Good.

Of course, no MV Agusta special edition model is complete without a box of goodies that includes a certification of authenticity, a model-exclusive bike cover, and a transparent clutch cover. Our test bikes had this accessory installed, but they’re shipped without them bolted on to sidestep EPA noise regulations—stickin’ it to the man.

There is a timeliness of all this, as the Dragster America comes at a pivotal time for MV Agusta. Its unveiling falls near our nation’s birthday and, more importantly, the Italian manufacturer has received much-needed support from Pierer Mobility AG—the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, and Gas Gas—and plans to expand its reach while maintaining the exclusive nature of its products. The limited-edition America model is evidence of the luxury underpinning, and that revitalization is occurring. That’s all dandy because, at the end of the day, a performance-minded bike needs to, first and foremost, perform.

Hitting centerstage of the Dragster America is the 798cc triple-cylinder howler, pumping out a healthy 140 horsepower and 64 ft-lbs of torque, that reps technology seldom seen outside of MotoGP, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft. Claimed figures like these put it head and shoulders above any triple, backed up by a livelier personality than what we’d see out of the Yamaha and Triumph camps. This beast’s competitors have had combs run through their respective manes that speak to refinement reaching new heights, and while quite impressive, the MV Agusta is as raw and untamed as the day it was born.

Whacking the smooth ride-by-wire throttle on and the snarling triple-stacked exhaust spits fury, followed up by a Dragster-specific state of tune that pumps up the midrange punch compared to its Brutale cousin. A twinge of low-rpm clattering highlights that this pony wants to sprint, and if you kindly oblige, it tears off through the rev range with glee.

Moreover, the SCS (Smart Clutch System) 3.0, developed with the clutch maestros at Rekluse in Idaho, automatically engages or disengages without ever having to reach for a lever. This is where the Dragster earns its stripes, seeing as once it popped into gear, the bike and its electronics systems transform the rowdy MV into a fire-breathing twist-and-go-scooter where every stoplight is an opportunity to run your best quarter-mile ETs. Whipping through the sporty gearbox is made easier with an up/down quickshifter that, for the most part, heightens the experience. Though, there is some notchy shifting when not on the throttle. Like other auto-clutch motorcycles, the Dragster America has a parking brake because the SCS clutch disengages when the engine is off.

That raises the question of the Brembo’s old, faithful M4.32 calipers and the Nissin axial master cylinder setup. While not the latest spec or last word in braking performance, they do well to quickly haul this roughly 420-pound bike to a stop. Does a machine of this stature deserve M50 or Stylema calipers with a Brembo MCS? Absolutely.

A steel trellis frame featuring aluminum braces uses that lovely engine as a stressed member, replete with the same fully adjustable suspenders that we’ve known the Brutale and Dragster RR to wield—a Marzocchi fork and Sachs shock. At this price point, one would yearn for semi-active suspension or perhaps something from the golden-gilded Öhlins camp, but that’s pennies for the wishing well.

The firm settings certainly lend themselves to the Dragster’s quick-witted nature, tipping in sweetly and holding firm as this machine carves up Malibu’s smoother canyons with glee. The only hiccup here is that the supersport-adjacent setup can take its toll on sunbaked road sections with more undulation than the edge of a lasagna sheet.

If extra coaxing is needed through a corner, a bit of effort put through the ultra-wide clip-on style handlebars will do the trick, but the aggressive stance can become a bit wristy. What about those foldable mirrors, you ask? I’d recommend tucking those in to help prevent high-fiving cars when filtering past. Of course, the rest of the accommodations are as expected, with plenty of legroom and comfy seating. The iconic pipe-organ muffler outlets take up some real estate near your right foot, making the narrower and homologated traditionally shaped Akrapovič slip-on muffler more appealing.

A full suite of IMU-supported electronics is on hand, all customizable from the 5.5-inch TFT display sporting new software, or via the MV Ride App once you’ve paired your smartphone to the motorcycle. The rider aids work as intended, with adjustable T.C., cornering ABS, and wheelie control watching over your shoulder—or not, depending on how you’ve programmed it.

On that note, the MV Ride App is quite nifty, opening the door for navigation. Digging deeper, features such as ride data-logging come into play; a measurable aspect of your outing is recorded and can be downloaded later. As someone typically underwhelmed with motorcycle apps and their abilities, this is one of the few offering something substantial for owners.

This leaves us in a familiar place with MV Agusta, a brand that has leaned into its Motorcycle Art tagline in recent years. The Italian maker has made it clear that large-volume motorcycles will never be part of its business model; instead, it will focus on delivering unique and exclusive customer experiences, both on and off the bike. And there’s the rub; a machine as beautifully appointed as this would feel right at home in DTLA’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Thankfully, we can ride it without getting dragged off by security.

The 2023 MV Agusta Dragster America taps into that theme easily enough, but it goes well beyond exotic paint and finishes. Those facets are bolstered by genuine substance from an absolute belter of an engine and a sport-worthy chassis. Holes can be poked in the America’s argument if we focus on component spec. However, those performance-fixated observations are quenched by those who want something wildly different. And, if there are machines worthy of inspiring youthful minds, it’s going to be something like this.

Location photography by Kevin Wing

RIDING STYLE

Helmet: Shoei X-Fifteen

Jacket: Spidi Super R

Gloves: Spidi X4 Coupe

Pants: Spidi J&Dyneema

Boots: XPD X-Road Pro 2.0

2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Specs

ENGINE

Type: Counter-rotating Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Maximum power: 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm; 148 horsepower @ 12,800 w/ Special Parts kit

Maximum torque: 64 ft-lbs @ 10,250 rpm

Maximum speed: 152 mph

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate SCS 3.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX fully automatic clutch w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm and 8-position steering damper

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted Marzocchi aluminum fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.9 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50; aluminum alloy

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00; forged aluminum alloy w/ carbon fiber cover

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 200/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating steel discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers

Front brakes: 320mm floating steel discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers Rear brake: 220mm steel disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

Parking brake: Rear disc

ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg

Curb weight: N/A

Color: Ago Red/Mica America Blue/Intense Black

2023 MV Agusta Dragster America Price: $28,247 MSRP

2023 MV Agusta Dragster America Review Photo Gallery