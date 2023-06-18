2023 FIM World Supercross Championship Riders Confirmed

The lineup of riders for the six-round 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship Series is set. It’s led by defending champion Ken Roczen, who will ride for Dustin Pipe’s Pipes Motorsports Group (PMG) on a Suzuki RM-Z450. Roczen will be joined on the team by supercross and motocross veteran Kyle Chisholm.

Among the strongest competitors for Roczen is Justin Hill, who will be aboard a Kawasaki KX450 provided by BUD Racing, a team based in France and owned by Stephane Dassé. Hill’s teammate will be Cédric Soubeyras.

Fresh off a Team Honda HRC factory ride in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, where he was Rookie of the Year, is 2021 250SX East champion Colt Nichols, who will be racing a Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki KX450. Joey Savatgy is Nichols’ teammate. Savatgy was the runner-up in last year’s FIM World Supercross Championship.

Other riders familiar to US Supercross fans include Justin Brayton (Fire Power Honda), Cade Clason (MDK Motorsports), Vince Friese (MotoConcepts), Grant Harlan (Craig Dack Racing), Kevin Moranz (Honda NILS), Anthony Rodriguez (MDK Motorsports), Cole Seely (MotoConcepts), and Dean Wilson (Fire Power Honda). European heavy hitters include Jordi Tixier (Honda NILS).

Two-time FIM/AMA Supercross Champion Chad Reed will join 1997 AMA Supercross Champion Jeff Emig in the broadcast booth alongside experienced supercross play-by-play announcer Ralph Sheheen.

You can check out our 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship Series schedule, which begins on July 1 in England and concludes on November 25 in Australia.

Photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

2023 World Supercross Riders