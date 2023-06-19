2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 Buyer’s Guide [Photos, Price, Color]

Have you seen the Sport Heritage range of Yamahas? They are the classically styled performance motorcycles taking the US by storm. I’ve been riding the gorgeous-looking Yamaha XSR900 and its great looks are more than backed up by its phenomenal performance. Visit YamahaMotorsports.com to find out more about the exciting Heritage line, or check it out for yourself at your local dealer today.

Editor Don Williams is a dirt-bike nut. He rode competitive Trials for over 30 years, and he and his wife ride every weekend—and sometimes more—on every type of off-road machine they can lay their hands on. Interestingly, he’s never had the chance to ride a Grand National Cross Country off-road race course, but recently he finally had the chance to do so. As a guest of KTM, Don was able to sample the range of KTM Cross Country XC models, and in this first segment he tells us about the differences he found, as well as the thrill of riding a full GNCC course for the first time.

In our second segment, Teejay Adams chats with a couple of adventure-seeking Aussies. Stu and Janell and their three dogs, have been riding all over the world for the last ten years—and visited 108 countries—aboard their two BMW 650 GS adventure motorcycles. Calling themselves “The Pack Track” their adventures are chronicled on their blog. Teejay gets the lowdown on some of their experiences—good and bad—and the challenge of crossing borders with canines along for the ride. Actually, they will be touring the USA from June to October this year, starting in Sacramento, California, before making their way across to the North East part of the US, and then finishing back in Dallas, Texas where they first started. On the tour they will be giving free presentations at a number of motorcycle dealerships, so check out their schedule and hopefully get along to meet them in person.

So, from everyone here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.

