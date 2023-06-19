2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 Buyer’s Guide [Photos, Price, Color]

The 2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 midi-scooter is the flagship of Suzuki’s two-scooter lineup. It boasts quite a few maxi-scooter features, while retaining the urban-friendly form factor of a mid-size scooter, which we found out when we tested the Burgman 400.
As you’d expect from a scooter, the 2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 has a step-through chassis design and a fully automatic constantly variable ratio transmission (CVT). The 42-liter lit under-seat storage area is designed to accommodate two full-face helmets, if they’re the right shape. There is also a 3.5-liter compartment in the right fairing housing a DC power outlet, and a 2.8-liter glovebox on the left.
Triple disc brakes are augmented by standard ABS. The 15-/13-inch wheelset with Dunlop ScootSmart tires is ready for freeway duty and helps roll over urban obstacles, such as potholes and dips. Although there are no suspension damping adjustments, the 41mm fork has 4.3 inches of travel, with the shock offering nearly four inches of linkage-assisted rear wheel travel.
The slightly oversquare DOHC Suzuki motor has enough power to avoid getting overwhelmed on the open road. Traction control adds an element of safety to the ride, but can be defeated if the rider needs to traverse a dirt road. One-push starting is a great convenience feature, and the Burgman 400 has a theft-deterring cover over the ignition switch that requires a coded key to open.
The 2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 straddles the worlds of touring scooters and purely urban mounts, making it an impressively versatile vehicle.
2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 400cc
- Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 77.6mm
- Compression ratio: 10.6:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Transmission: Fully automatic CVT
- Final drive: V-belt
FRAME
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable linkage-assisted shock; 3.9 inches
- Tires: Dunlop ScootSmart
- Front tire: 120/70 x 15
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 13
- Front brake: 260mm discs
- Rear brake: 210mm disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.2 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 29.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 481 pounds
- Color: Solid Iron Gray
2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 Price: $8599 MSRP