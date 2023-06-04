2023 Can-Am Spyder RT Review [Celebrating 2023 IFRD]

Lined up neatly is an impressive-looking range of machines glinting in the early morning light with a promise of a different sort of a ride-out today. Some looked kind of cute, with bug-like characteristics, while some looked big and mean. The distinguishable chatter of excited ladies and the enticing aroma of fresh coffee confirmed I was at the right place for the 2023 International Female Ride Day media event hosted by Can-Am at Temecula Motorsports in Murrieta, California. The atmosphere was bubbly and sisterly as we made acquaintances with each other, asking questions, and having some excited laughs.

Can-Am had invited a select group of lady riders to experience riding Can-Am Spyders. I was greeted by Lori Parry, the enthusiastic San Diego Chapter President of the Spyder Ryder of America Group. This was my first close-up look at these quirky and unusual three-wheeled vehicles that had always intrigued me. I’ve seen them on the road and wondered what kind of a person would want three wheels when two are such a joy.

Lori’s enthusiasm bowled me over as she revealed her journey into Spyder life. Her husband has brittle bone disease. His bone breaks had already exceeded 200, so he had to be aware of any movement that might cause further bone breakages. Simply maneuvering a two-wheel motorcycle during a ride could end in disaster for him due to the pressure of physical action.

Yet, he still yearned for the open roads experience, so Can-Am Spyder riding came about. Then Lori was taken by the idea of riding, thanks to the grounded and solid stature of the Spyder platform. Riding had not been appealing in the past, but the Can-Am Spyders encouraged her to have a go, and turned into an obsession.

Another participant was Teia. Riding on behalf of Forbes, she was challenging her boundaries and clearly a determined lady. Having only ridden a horse before, this was to be the proof in the pudding that the three-wheeled Spyders are not so intimidating for those questioning their confidence.

Chris from Temecula Motorsports was happy to take us through the controls on the various Can-Am models we were to ride. After the tutorial and some photos, I togged up in my Arai helmet and familiarized myself with the switches and buttons. The controls are all clearly marked and make sense. Remembering the sequences of button pressing once the key is turned on is a key difference from machines I’d ridden before; everything else falls into place for me.

It was a pleasantly warm day as I revved up the three-cylinder Rotax 1330 ACE that powers the Can-Am Spyder RT sport-tourer I was aboard. I was ready to hit the open roads on a trip that would wend through some of the most pleasant Southern Californian routes. Heated grips are standard on this model; thankfully no need to use those today.

Clutchless gear changes are accomplished via clearly marked switches under the left grip. There’s also a two-fingered action to access reverse; yes, I said reverse. That’s such a cool thing that I hadn’t experienced other than in a car.

I clicked the semi-automatic transmission into first gear and pulled away smoothly with a bit of throttle. Then, it was up to second gear and higher. Upshifts are seamless. I hear them through change by engine note, rather than the feel of the transmission shifting.

We hit the freeway, and the wind was gusty. As we forged ahead, attempting to stay grouped, newbie Teia commanded her place in her lane. I admired her gumption.

The seat height is just less than 30 inches—generally higher than a cruiser, but lower than a sport or adventure bike. The three-wheel footprint gives you an evident place on roads. Other road users noticed us and behaved by giving way accordingly, as the Spyders have a presence to be respected. No drivers pulled into us, took it close, or cut us up. I sensed that the defensive riding deployed on two wheels is not so crucial in this situation. Still, you must pay attention, as you are not wrapped in metal and airbags.

Turning off the freeway, I felt I had to be deliberate with canceling turn signals. That meant keeping an eye on my dashboard until I became familiar with the action.

We made our way over the winding roads of lush Pauma Valley and Palomar Mountain in northern San Diego County. The power steering on the Spyder is sensitive and instantly reactive, so I made gentle input. It delivers a visceral experience.

We headed for a photo opportunity stop above Lake Henshaw. It was a laugh trying to get us all into shot whilst handling a large banner made for our ride.

We caused quite a stir as we all pulled into nearby Josie’s Hideout Saloon for a pitstop. Plenty of motorcycle riders socialize here, and some chatted with us, asking what was happening—2023 International Female Ride Day, of course.

The resident diddly-diddly band was playing loud, yet we managed to shout-chat about the merits of three wheels and that everyone wanted their chicks to ride themselves. That was music to our ears!

Next, we passed through Mesa Grande and headed toward Wynola on California State Route 79. The scenery was breathtaking, and the flowers were abundant.

I couldn’t help but feel a sense of freedom and adventure as we glided through the serene countryside. The engine braking feels car-like—not as assertive as on two-wheeled motos.

The Can-Am provides a real wind-in-my-hair sensation. I was in my element, loving the experience of riding a motorcycle, but with three wheels. This RT’s windscreen has no optical distortion, and is electronically adjustable on the fly. I was already free of wind buffeting or resistance in the down position. However, if you’re riding somewhere with biting wind or sand or dust, then this could be a lifesaver.

We were on a mission to soak up everything these three-wheeled beasts had to offer. The smell of wood burning wafted over us as we enjoyed vistas of glorious vineyards. Unlike some motorcycles, there are no vibrations at speed blurring the mirrors.

Road irregularities are soaked up by the Sachs suspension—a shock for each A-arm and a single shock in the rear. The three-wheel layout rides you seamlessly over every road-surface glitch.

As our impressive convoy pulled into Heroes Wood-Fired Pizza in Wynola, it became apparent how easy the reverse gear makes parking easy. The backward motion is dead-easy to control and a real boon. There is a reassuring and unmistakable clunk on engaging reverse gear, so there is no mistaking that selection. I’m sure we looked super-cool as we all swooped in and reverse-parked in a neat row.

Heroes Wood-Fired Pizza is devoted to veterans. Touching displays of memorabilia adorn the walls as a show of respect and thanks to members of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives. My feelings were disturbed by thoughts of young people deployed for the sake of our freedom, lives lost, and the suffering of those who returned.

Also, Heroes’ pizzas are sublime. The generous servings meant take-home boxes—no problem with our combined luggage capacity.

After lunch, our ride took in the historic gold mining town of Julian—now famous for apple pies and hard cider. We will have to come back another day to sample that!

The highlight of our trip for me was undoubtedly the stunningly beautiful Palomar Mountain roadways when we smelled the intense perfume of the May flowers—I had to ask Lori what the heady fragrance was. With rugged mountains towering over us, and smooth curving roads under our wheels, it seemed like something out of a dream.

Bikers gave us the familiar two-fingers-down acknowledgment; I always find pleasure in that signal of bonding. We couldn’t resist pulling over and taking in the breathtaking sights and letting the beauty of nature wash over us.

I took much delight in the boss-type high-up feeling on these steeds. As the sun began to sink toward the horizon, we wound our way through Banner, over to San Felipe, and on to Warner Springs. Eventually, our convoy looped back into Temecula traffic, and I realized that my journey was coming to an end.

An additional bonus of the Can-Am Spyder three-wheelers, discovered at the end of the ride, is no hand fatigue because there are no hand levers—the semi-automatic transmission means no clutch, and the foot pedal activates all-wheel braking, like an automobile. Newer or apprehensive riders will be happy with this simpler version of getting out in the air onto the open roads for an adventure. You’re on the road, and it’s going to be comfortable, rather than strenuous on wrists, shoulders, butt, and so on.

The memories and experience of riding the Can-Am Spyders with a great bunch of forward-thinking ladies for a day will stay with me forever. Who knows? Perhaps I’ll be back on the open road again on three wheels soon, creating even more unforgettable Can-Am Spyder moments.

Photography by Drew Ruiz