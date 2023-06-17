2023 High Point National Motocross Results, Coverage, Video

Jett Lawrence extended his unbeaten streak in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series to eight motos with a pair of wins at the High Point National. It was a difficult day for the riders, who faced a muddy track at High Point Raceway in moto 1, and much drier conditions for the second moto.

However, Lawrence’s record of leading every lap this year, and in his 450MX career, was broken when he fell on lap 6 in moto 1. Ken Roczen, in a one-off race as he prepares for the FIM World Supercross Championship Series, took the lead for six laps before relinquishing it back to Lawrence. Roczen’s fall and delay in kickstarting his Suzuki RM-Z450 dropped him back to P7 at the finish. Garrett Marchbanks converted a P3 start into a P2 finish, his first 450MX moto podium, though a distant 26 seconds behind winner Lawrence. Cooper Webb worked his way up from a P6 start to finish on the moto 1 podium, passing Adam Cianciarulo, Ty Masterpool, and a stalled Roczen.

Roczen nabbed the moto 2 holeshot and led the first 10 laps of the 16-lap race. Lawrence struggled with setup, starting in P4. After settling in, Lawrence passed Aaron Plessinger on the second lap and Cianciarulo on lap 9. Roczen was able to keep Lawrence in sight, though never able to show Lawrence a wheel. Roczen did have to fend off a charging Dylan Ferrandis, who was just 1.5 seconds behind Roczen at the checkered flag. Cianciarulo was nearly 26 seconds behind Ferrandis, with Plessinger filling out the top five, over eight seconds back of Cianciarulo. Lawrence was able to lap up to P11 in both motos.

Roczen’s 7-2 day was an unorthodox way to finish P2 overall. Cianciarulo did not score a moto podium, but was P3 overall via a 4-4 pairing. Ferrandis’ 6-3 was good enough for P4 overall, as he won the tiebreaker over Webb (3-6). Only one point separated Roczen in P2 (36 points) from Marchbanks in P6 (35 points).

Lawrence heads into the one-week break with a 49-point lead over Ferrandis. The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series resumes on July 1 at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, for the RedBud National. Check our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule for viewing options.

2023 High Point National Motocross Results, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points; 1-1 Ken Roczen, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki, 36; 7-2 Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 36; 4-4 Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 35; 6-3 Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 35; 3-6 Garrett Marchbanks, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 35; 2-8 Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 30; 5-7 Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 29; 8-5 Grant Harlan, Manluk Rock River Racing, 22; 11-9 Derek Drake, Toyota of Redlands/BarX/Suzuki, 21; 9-12 Romaine Pape, Berryli4ni, 19; 10-13 Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 18; 14-10 Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 18; 13-11 Jeremy Hand, Hand Racing, 13; 15-14 Phil Nicoletti, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 9; 12-21 Brandon Ray, Raylentless Racing, 8; 18-16 Max Miller, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/Rides Unlimited, 6; 22-15 Kaeden Amerine, Amerine Racing, 5; 16-40 Jerry Robin, FCC Motorsports Yamaha, 4; 40-17 Trevor Schmidt, Team TPJ Racing, 4; 17-22 Chandler Baker, Ajax Motorsports/Redline Oil/Kawasaki, 3; 26-18 Luca Marsalisi, Manluk Rock River Yamaha, 2; 27-19 Christopher Prebula, Team Imperial, 2; 19-36 José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 1; 23-20 Bryce Shelly, KTM, 1; 20-24

2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 11 rounds)