2023 Thunder Valley National Motocross Fantasy Tips [Fast Facts]

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leaves California for Colorado on Saturday, with round 3 at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood. Let’s get into the 2023 Thunder Valley National Motocross fantasy tips, so you can beat your friends in RMFantasyMX.com leagues.
- It’s embarrassingly easy to pick the winner—Jett Lawrence. He has been untouchable in the first four motos, and there’s little reason to choose anyone else. Expect him to dominate again. Any other pick is a true longshot.
- Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb, and Aaron Plessinger will likely fight out for P2. Ferrandis went 2-3 at the Hangtown Classic last Saturday, with Webb responding with a 4-2 performance. Plessinger made a critical error in the second moto, finishing in P6. Webb is steadily improving, while Ferrandis seems to be slowly working toward championship form. Given that, I have Webb for P2 and Ferrandis filling out the podium. Plessinger could beat either or both of them, but he makes it tough to go with him. No matter how friendly and popular Plessinger is, I have him positioned in P4.
- Adam Cianciarulo has P5 locked up solid. Cianciarulo doesn’t look like he can battle with the top four riders, yet he easily keeps the privateers at bay. So, he’s of little threat to move up or down from P5.
- The P12 Wild Card has three good choices—Kyle Chisholm, Romaine Pape, or Ryan Surratt. My pick is Chisholm, who has gone 12-13-12-13 in four motos this year. Romaine Pape’s 14-10 at Hangtown, so P12 isn’t certainly possible at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. Surratt has a 11-17-11-12 record, and was P12 overall last week—not a bad endorsement. Pick who you like and cross your fingers.
- It takes quite a bit to do well in RMFantasyMX this year. With so many top-flight riders out, it’s easier to get the top five correct. MattHammer_ has a perfect score of 266 points after two rounds. In RMFantasySX, many weeks don’t have a single perfect scorecard. UM Associate Editor Kelly Callan has 222 points in two rounds and ranks #74 out of 33,040 players. Maybe she should take over this column!
- Don’t miss a gate drop at the 2023 Thunder Valley National. Our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule is ready to inform you when the racing is happening.
2023 Thunder Valley National Motocross Fantasy Picks
- Jett Lawrence
- Cooper Webb
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Aaron Plessinger
- Adam Cianciarulo
Wild Card P12: Kyle Chisholm
2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 2 of 11 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 100 points (4 moto wins, 4 moto podiums, 4 moto top 5s)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 82 (4P, 4 T5s)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 74 (1P, 4 T5s)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 69 (1P, 3 T5s)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 63 (1 T5)
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 46
- José Butron, GasGas, 45 (1 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 44 (2P, 2 T5s)
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 43
- Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 41
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 37
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 34
- Ryan Surratt, Honda, 33
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha 29
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 28
- Romaine Pape, GasGas, 23
- Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15
- Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 12
- Christopher Prebula, KTM, 10
- Brandon Ray, Honda, 9
- Jace Kessler, Honda, 9
- Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 8
- Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 6
- RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5
- Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 4
- Chandler Baker, Kawasaki, 4
- Tyler Stepek, Honda, 3
- Cody Groves, GasGas, 3
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2
- Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 1
- Bryton Carroll, Yamaha, 1
- Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1