2024 Kawasaki KX450 First Look [9 Fast Facts, Specs, Photos]

We’re getting a sneak peek at the 2024 Kawasaki KX450, which enjoys significant updates. Although the spec sheet has more “TBA” entries than we’d like, and details and photos are limited, that doesn’t stop us from sharing what we know about the flagship motocrosser from Kawasaki.
- The top-end of the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 is completely reworked. The intake and exhaust ports deliver a straighter flow of air to new intake and exhaust valves. Additionally, the updated motor has a center exhaust port, and the muffler is now closer to the motor. According to our Kawasaki source, “power is improved across all areas at any throttle position or engine rpm.”
- The KX450 finally gets Bluetooth connectivity. Kawasaki had fallen behind the engine tuning world, as it required dongles to change the engine mapping, compared to on-the-fly switching on competing brands. Now, you can use Kawasaki’s Rideology The App to adjust the engine mapping, rather than purchasing expensive hardware to accomplish the job. A handlebar switch lets the rider move between two modes while riding—finally.
- Traction control comes to the KX450. There are two levels of traction control, and it can be switched off. There’s a button on the left handlebar to make it happen in the heat of battle.
- Launch control is also part of the 2024 Kawasaki KX450’s new electronics package. Holeshots matter.
- With the change of the header position and reworked intake, the 2024 KX450 also gets a new frame. The single downtube splits into two just above the header. Further, stiffness characteristics have been changed, and so has the geometry. However, basic info such as wheelbase, rake, trail, and weight isn’t available yet.
- The new frame means updated ergonomics and new bodywork. The plastic is designed to make it easier to move around on the bike without snagging a boot. The new stiffer plastic also moves weight closer to the center of gravity. Accessing the air filter now requires no tools. Also, ODI Lock-On medium-compound grips with green accents are standard.
- The braking system is now mix-and-match. The front disc is by Braking, with a Brembo master cylinder and caliper. A Nissan caliper grasps a Sunstar disc on the rear wheel.
- New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires are mounted on the black rims.
- When it arrives at dealerships in the fall, you’ll see a $10,399 price tag on the 2024 Kawasaki KX450.
2024 Kawasaki KX450 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
- Starting: Electric
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body w/ dual injectors
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multidisc w/ coned-disc spring
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum perimeter
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
- Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 49mm inverted fork; 12.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir shock; 12.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm Braking disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Sunstar disc w/ Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: TBA
- Rake: TBA
- Trail: TBA
- Seat height: TBA
- Ground clearance: TBA
- Fuel Capacity: TBA
- Curb weight: TBA
- Color: Lime Green
2024 Kawasaki KX450 Price: $10,399 MSRP