2024 Beta Explorer First Look [All-New Electric Trail Bike]

The new 2024 Beta Explorer electric dirt bike is a small-chassis trail bike aimed at “trail riding, camping, hunting, or just working around the ranch.” It features a 17 horsepower motor with a 74-volt, 34 Ah hot-swappable battery, giving the Explorer a top speed of 40 mph.

A Beta insider describes the new Explorer as “roughly 30% smaller than a normal off-road motorcycle.” The seat height is 33.8 inches, though the suspension travel is not yet revealed. While the rear rim is a standard 18-inch diameter hoop, the Kenda tire is just three inches wide. The front wheel is a small 19-inch, with the tire just 2.75 inches wide. The brakes and suspensions resemble mountain bike spec rather than traditional motorcycle units. All these features combine to save weight, so the 2024 Beta Explorer tips the scales at 150 pounds.

Range is always an issue, especially with off-road electric motorcycles. Beta is vague about the range, claiming “50-100 miles” in the Casual mode. The Casual mode cuts the top speed and torque in half compared to the Medium mode, which Beta says is good for “30-60 miles.” A Rocket mode is good for a 10-second power burst; reverse is standard.

The battery can be swapped out in minutes. Charging time is also a bit hazy, with Beta telling us “2-3 hours” when plugged into a standard outlet. No quick-charging options are mentioned. Beta warranties the battery and sealed motor for two years, and there’s no word on the cost of additional batteries.

There’s a storage space under the seat. Beta claims room for “a water canteen, a small dome tent, or a nice lunch for a picnic.”

The 2024 Beta Explorer will be available at dealers in October with an MSRP of $4890. The Explorer results from an Apollo Moto and Beta USA collaboration, and California riders will be happy to know it can be registered as an off-road bike.

2024 Beta Explorer Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Electric

Maximum power: 17 horsepower

Top speed: 40 mph

Battery: Swappable 74-volt

Capacity: 35 Ah

Charge time: 2 hours

Range: Speed One: Up to 100 miles; Speed Two: Up to 60 miles

Battery and sealed motor warranty: Two years

Transmission: Clutchless direct drive w/ reverse

CHASSIS

Frame: Forged aluminum w/ steel upper structure

Front suspension: Adjustable inverted fork

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock

Tires: Kenda

Front tire: 2.75 x 19

Rear tire: 3.00 x 18

Brakes f&r: 210mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52.4 inches

Seat height: 33.8 inches

Maximum rider weight: 265 pounds

Weight: 150 pounds

2024 Beta Explorer Price: $4890 MSRP

2024 Beta Explorer Photo Gallery