2023 Thunder Valley National Motocross Results, Coverage, Video

Jett Lawrence continued his unchallenged dominance of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series with two uncontested wins at the Thunder Valley National. Lawrence was the fastest qualifier, scored two holeshots, and led every lap at Thunder Valley Motocross Park on the way to his third overall win in three rounds. Six motos into the 22-moto season, Lawrence is undefeated and unchallenged. Lawrence won the first moto by over 31 seconds over Cooper Webb, and then cruised to a moto 2 victory, finishing nearly 12 seconds ahead of Aaron Plessinger.

Lawrence was the only 450MX rider on both moto podiums. Webb and Adam Cianciarulo joined him after moto 1, with Plessinger and Ferrandis on the moto 2 rostrum. With his closest competitors squabbling over the points, Lawrence has opened up a commanding 34-point lead over runner-up Ferrandis in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series after three of 11 rounds.

Ty Masterpool became a new member of the Top 5 Club this year, finishing in P5 in the first moto and P4 in moto 2. However, his 5-4 performance left him in P6 overall, finishing tied with Ferrandis (7-3) on points. Masterpool was running in the final podium position in moto 2 until crucial mistakes on the last lap allowed Ferrandis by.

Ferrandis and Plessinger came together on the first lap of moto 1, with both riders going down. Ferrandis finished in P7 after completing lap 1 in P32, with Plessinger making his way to P4 at the checkered flag, rebounding from P24 on lap 1. Webb and Cianciarulo looked strong in moto 1, going 2-3. However, both struggled in the second moto, with Webb finishing in P5, a couple of seconds ahead of Cianciarulo.

The hillside Thunder Valley Motocross Park track was treacherous, with deep, hard ruts and intermittent rain.

Racing resumes next Saturday at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, where the riders convene for the High Point National. Check our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule for viewing times.

Photography by Align Media

2023 Thunder Valley National Motocross Results, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points; 1-1 Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 40; 4-2 Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 38; 2-5 Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 35; 3-6 Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 34; 7-3 Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 34; 5-4 Garrett Marchbanks, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 28; 6-8 Grant Harlan, Manluk Rock River Racing, 27; 8-7 Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 22; 10-10 Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 21; 12-9 Derek Drake, Toyota of Redlands/BarX/Suzuki, 21; 9-12 Marshal Weltin, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 20; 11-11 Romaine Pape, Berryli4ni, 15; 14-13 Luca Marsalisi, Manluk Rock River Yamaha, 9; 15-18 Tyler Stepek, Team LMR, 8; 13-38 Kyle Chisholm, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 7; 23-14 Max Miller, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/Rides Unlimited, 7; 20-15 Jeremy Hand, Hand Racing, 7; 19-6 Jerry Robin, FCC Motorsports Yamaha, 6; 17-19 Kaeden Amerine, BBMX, 5; 16-21 José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 4; 17-21 Bryce Hammond, Honda CRF450R, 3; 18-21 Brandon Ray, Blood Money Racing, 1; 38-20

2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 11 rounds)