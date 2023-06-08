2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Inside Look [22 Fast Facts]

This is a big year for the Road Glide. The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide moves squarely into the 21st century with electronic rider aids and the new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 V-twin motor. Of course, we can all see the new sharknose fairing, but let’s start with the powerplant. Don’t worry—we’ll get to the fairing, as it has a few tricks of its own.
- The 121 in Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 is the displacement of the new motor. You guessed that, didn’t you? It gets there by increasing the bore to 4.075 inches and lengthening the stroke to 4.625 inches. For those confused by English measurements, the 121 displaces 1977cc.
- The VVT in Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 is variable valve timing. A computer constantly adjusts the valve timing through a 20-degree range of the camshaft rotation, which means 40 degrees of the crankshaft rotation. Engineers did this on the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide for two primary reasons. In addition to smoothing the powerband, the VVT system also increases fuel economy compared to a Milwaukee Eight 117.
- The top end of the VVT 121 is significantly updated. It starts with a new airbox, which has a four-liter capacity, which is 50 percent more than the Heavy Breather setup. The 121’s airbox also has fewer parts, is lighter, and reduces intake noise (which allows more exhaust volume). The 117’s 55mm throttle body is tossed in favor of a 58mm throttle body, which sits right in the middle of the V for better flow. Next up are new cylinder heads. To take advantage of the intake improvements, there are low-profile intake valve seats, newly shaped oval intake ports, compression is bumped up (11.4:1 vs. 10.2:1), and the squish band is reworked.
- In the cases, you’ll find a new camshaft to go with the VVT feature on the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide. Take a close look, and you’ll see higher-capacity lifters and valve springs that match the higher-lift cam, which also has longer duration. The inner cam bearing is beefed up to handle the frisky cam.
- The diameter of the muffler is increased by a half-inch to accommodate the increased flow. According to a Harley-Davidson insider, you’re going to like the sound from the 4.5-inch-diameter exhausts when you wick open the throttle.
- With all these changes, power production on the VVT 121 clearly tops the 117. The Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 delivers 139 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm. For those interested in horsepower, the motor is letting loose with 115 horses at 4500 rpm.
- More power means more heat; Harley-Davidson engineers have addressed this on the 2023 CVO Road Glide. While not called a Triple-Cooled motor, that’s what it is. Coolant is snaking around in the heads, with the heat being dissipated by a radiator down low between the front frame tubes. Fortunately, it’s not an eyesore. An oil cooler sits above the coolant radiator, further reducing the 121’s operating temperature. Finally, air flows over the cylinders as you ride, wicking away even more heat. Yep, triple cooling.
- There are four Ride Modes to help the rider manage the power of the—Sport, Road, Rain, and Custom:
-
- Sport Mode. It’s all about full power and the most aggressive throttle response. Traction control is tempered, and engine braking increased.
-
- Road Mode. This is for casual riding, as it slows down throttle response, softens mid-range power, and cranks up the ABS and TC.
-
- Rain Mode. When the road gets wet, this gives you the softest throttle response, maximum traction control, light engine braking, and aggressive ABS.
-
- Custom Mode. Via the new TFT touchscreen dash—more on that shortly—you can pick your favorite levels of throttle response, power production, TC, ABS, and engine braking.
- These features are part of the Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson. The linked braking, ABS, traction control, and engine braking are all cornering aware. The package also includes vehicle hold control and the monitoring of tire pressure.
- Okay, it’s time to talk about the new fairing on the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide. It’s a two-piece design. The top unit matches the shape of the tank perfectly, while the bottom fairing frames the front cylinder of the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121. Although it’s a single headlight unit, the broad range of LEDs is arrayed to give it the twin-headlight look associated with the Road Glide. Harley-Davidson engineers built the amber turn signals into the fairing—a clean design touch. When you see the unique shape of the lighting coming at you on the road, you will immediately recognize it as a CVO Road Glide. There’s also an adjustable vent for the center vent, less helmet buffeting, adjustable vanes affecting air to your torso, and a floating windshield.
- Inside the new sharknose fairing is a TFT touchscreen that measures over a foot diagonally. This screen has more than five times the real estate of the 6.5-inch Boom! Box GTS screen it replaces. There’s a high-contrast mode, as well as automatic adjustment to ambient light. The screen works with gloves, and will resist fingerprints if you aren’t wearing hand protection. You can use the touchscreen while riding, though all features won’t be available—there are buttons on the handlebar for that. If you liked the old round displays in the fairing, we hate to be the one to tell you they’re gone.
- Harley-Davidson offers three views of the screen: Sport, Tour, and Cruise:
- The Sport display focuses on an analogy-style tachometer, with a digital readout of your speed in the center. There is lots of space for the configurable widgets available, allowing you to tailor the information presented.
- The Touring display is all about a GPS display and navigation, and it works best with an iPhone. You can have widgets to the right of the map, or choose to have the map larger.
- Cruise display will please traditionalists, with analog style speedo, tach, and gauges. Widgets are kept to a minimum.
- The screen connects with your phone natively via Bluetooth and WiFi. Using the headset means you can use voice commands to operate the new Skyline OS in the TFT dash. Apple CarPlay projection services are available—Android Auto features are limited to streaming and phone calls. You’ll need a wireless headless for these features, and one is included.
- There are two media storage compartments in the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide fairing. Each can accommodate a smartphone. Getting in requires pushing a latch, with the door opening on its own, and staying open until you close it. In the right compartment, you’ll find a USB-C jack.
- The display also runs a 500-watt Rockford Fosgate Stage II sound system. A pair of 6.5-inch three-way speakers live in the fairing, and a 5-by-7-inch speaker in the lid of each side case. There are preset equalizer settings, along with a seven-band equalizer for persnickety audiophiles. “Making Our Dreams Come True” never sounded so good, unless you upgrade to the optional Rockford Fosgate State III 6-by-9-inch speakers for the lids.
- The ergonomics get a workover on the new CVO Road Glide. There’s a new wider handlebar with a flatter bend. The bar can be adjusted over a 27-degree sweep for personalization of the position of the grips. There’s a new seat that puts the hips of the rider into a more neutral position for less fatigue on long rides. If you ride in the cold, you’ll like the heated grips (adjustable via the screen) and the wiring for heated riding gear. Also, the reach to the brake lever is adjustable. Finding neutral at a stop will be easier thanks to an updated shift drum in the 6-Speed Cruise Drive transmission.
- You’ll have less weight to deal with along the way. The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is 35 pounds lighter than last year. Lots of weight was lost in the new triple clamp and fuel tank—don’t worry, the new tank still holds six gallons.
- The Brembo braking is upgraded. Last year’s 300mm front discs are replaced by mammoth 320mm discs. The four-piston Brembo calipers are radially mounted for maximum performance. The rear disc is still 300mm, and a four-piston Brembo caliper grasps it, as necessary. As earlier noted, the braking is electronically linked, and cornering-aware ABS is standard.
- Showa takes care of the suspension. Harley-Davidson upped the rear wheel travel to three inches, with a pair of emulsion shocks making the most of the movement. You can fine-tune the spring preload on the shocks by hand, with more extensive adjustments requiring an included tool. The inverted 47mm fork is non-adjustable for its 4.6-inch stroke.
- You can’t miss the new wheels. The Combo Cast Lace wheels use cast-aluminum rims that are painted black and cast cut. Laced spokes provide even more style, though the rims are tubeless. Harley-Davidson Series Dunlop tires return.
- There are two color choices—standard Dark Platinum with Bright Smoked Satin, and the premium two-tone Whiskey Neat/Raven Metallic paint job. You’ll pay $6000 more for the two-tone treatment, which is offered with optional double-anodized Black and Orange accessories from the Adversary Collection. Each version has its own set of accents.
- With the Harley-Davidson $1200 Surcharge and the Whisky Neat/Raven Metallic paint, you’re looking at a price tag just north of $50k. Look for the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide to appear in dealerships sometime in the middle of July. We’ll be riding one sooner than that, so watch for a full test.
2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 V-twin
- Displacement: 121 cubic inches (1977cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.625”
- Maximum torque: 139 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Maximum power: 115 horsepower @ 4500 rpm
- Fueling: EFI w/ 58mm throttle body
- Compression ratio: 11.4:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-1-2 dual
- Cooling: Air, liquid, and oil cooling
- Lubrication: Pressurized dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Mechanically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa inverted 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Showa emulsion shocks; 3 inches
- Wheels: Combo Cast Laced
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T
Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28.1 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 30 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 862 pounds
- Colors: Dark Platinum w/ Pinstripe; Whiskey Neat w/ Raven Metallic (+$6000)
2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Price: $44,199 (MSRP plus Surcharge)