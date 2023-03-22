2023 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Tips, Track Maps [9 Fast Facts]

Round 11 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series head back west and outdoors for racing at Lumen Field in Seattle. Last week’s heartbreak ending and an odd finishing order made for tough going in the fantasy supercross world, including for players in RMFantasySX.com leagues. Don’t worry; we’re back with 2023 Seattle Supercross fantasy tips and picks to help you beat your friends on Saturday.
- Normal service was resumed at Detroit, with the Big Three on the podium—Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac. Sure, it took a late-race tumble by Aaron Plessinger to make it happen, but that’s Supercross racing—we’ve seen Sexton crash several times while enjoying a comfortable lead. RMFantasySX points are awarded on how they finish, and it was Sexton, Webb, and Tomac in front of everyone else when the checkered flag flew, for the fourth time in the last five races. So, we have our podium—now we have to put it in the correct order. That’s the difference between 70 points and 20 points.
- Eli Tomac has won two of the last three Seattle races. It’s his home race, and the defending Supercross Champion needs a win. Tomac has lost points to Webb in three of the last four rounds, and trails Webb by three points. If two-time Seattle winner Marvin Musquin were here, we might be discussing him as a winner. However, Musquin is out, making Tomac the man to beat.
- Cooper Webb has been in the top two in five of the last six rounds, and on the podium in all six. With that record, it’s dangerous to leave Webb outside of the top two positions. Until he proves otherwise, that makes Webb the P2 pick. If Tomac and Webb go 1-2, they’ll be tied as they leave Seattle.
- Chase Sexton put it together in Detroit, so he’s back. Consider the P10 finish in Indy after a hard crash an anomaly. Sexton still has eight podiums in ten races—same as series leader Cooper Webb. Despite his win last week, Sexton is still a P3 pick—he’s finished in P3 three times. Of course, don’t be surprised if Sexton repeats in Seattle—he’s fast.
- Justin Barcia is making a mid-season push. Barcia has gone 4-2-4 at the last three rounds. Barcia is also a past Seattle winner, having topped the 450SX podium in 2013—yes, 10 years ago. Given his recent rides and Seattle history, put Barcia down for P4.
- Picking P5 is no simple task, with three leading candidates—Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, and Ken Roczen. Of the three, Roczen has the most top fives in 2023—he has nabbed seven in ten rounds. Anderson is next with six top-five rides, including three P5 finishes in the last five rounds. Plessinger was on track to take his first career 450SX win when he went down on the penultimate lap in Detroit. The hard fact is that Plessinger and Anderson are unreliable—both crashed in Detroit. Roczen is steady and has the result to prove it, so Roczen is my P5 pick.
- The Wild Card is P12, and that means Dean Wilson. Wilson has finished within one position of P12 at six rounds in 2023. Wilson’s crash caused the red cross flag that cost Sexton seven championship points, but Wilson remounted and returned to action. Lesser P12 possibilities include Josh Hill (14-13-13-15-11-10 on the trot) and Benny Bloss (P11 in Detroit). Hail Mary picks include Shane McElrath (two P13 in the last three rounds) and Justin Hill (though he has progressed past that with two consecutive top-ten finishes). I still haven’t hit a Wild Card in 2023, so be wary of my Wilson pick.
- I hate to say it, but Plessinger’s crash at Detroit helped me last week. That’s the worst way to get points, of course. On other weeks, crashes have hurt me, so that’s the nature of the beast. Only two people got it perfect in last week’s RMFantasySX.com competition. I improved a bit, so I’m knocking on the door of the top one-third—certainly nothing to brag about.
- Supercross returns to a later schedule, as it’s back on the west coast. Be sure to check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing info.
tl;dr 2023 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Eli Tomac
- Cooper Webb
- Chase Sexton
- Justin Barcia
- Ken Roczen
Wild Card P12: Dean Wilson
Photography courtesy of Align Media, Feld Motor Sports, Ryne Swanberg, et al
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 225 points (2 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top fives)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 222 points (5W, 7P, 8 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 208 (2W, 8P, 9 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 182 (1W, 2P, 7 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 180 (2P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 174 (2P, 4 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 164 (1P, 4 T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 136
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 107
- Justin Hill, KTM, 103
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 95
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 84
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 69
- Josh Hill, KTM, 67
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 49
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 40
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 38
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 36
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 36
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 36
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 33
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 27
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 5
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2
2023 Seattle Supercross Track Maps