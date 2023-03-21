RCxCM CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look

Don Williams
If you’re not in the DIY computer world, the Taipei-based Cooler Master may not be a familiar name. However, motorcyclists interested in innovative custom builds are likely well-acquainted with Rough Crafts and its owner, builder Winston Yeh. An alumnus of Roland Sands Design, Yeh made a name for himself in the ’10s with a streak of awards, including earning the title World Champion Modified Harley-Davidson class at the 2013 AMD World Championship of Bike Building. To celebrate Cooler Master’s 30th anniversary, Rough Crafts built a custom 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob and a matching computer casing—an unlikely pairing with striking results.

RCxCM_CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look: custom motorcycle from Taiwan

Cooler Master computer cases are known for purple lighting. Reflecting that, the RCxCM CosmosCharger, as the build is named, features the same-color accent RGB LED lighting. Yeh pays homage to the distinctive Cooler Master enclosures with a mini-dustbin fairing mounted to a track-ready inverted Öhlins FGRT 206 cartridge fork grasped by Rough Crafts custom triple clamps; Rough Crafts is known for its dustbin fairings. The cooling fins on the Milwaukee-Eight 107 and the Rough Crafts Fin Air Filter get proprietary detailing, which is replicated in the face of the computer case.

RCxCM_CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look: custom motorcycle

Rough Crafts balanced the suspension with an Öhlins HD505 shock and a swingarm from The Speed Merchant, while the unaltered Softail frame retains factory geometry. The wheels are Performance Machine Revel Black-Ops with Performance Machine Revel discs—don’t forget the Performance Machine was founded by Roland Sands’ father, Perry, in 1970. A six-piston Beringer caliper puts a hold on the 13-inch front disc, with a four-piston grabber working on the rear 11.5-inch disc. Metzeler ME888 Marathon Ultra tires provide the interface with terra firma. Power to the rear wheel is enhanced by a blacked-out Rough Crafts high exhaust that features a distinctive box muffler. The power is modulated with a Rebuffini hydraulic clutch slave cylinder.

Details always play a pivotal part in a distinctive build, and the RCxCM CosmosCharger is no exception.

RCxCM_CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look: Winston Yeh
The rider sits on a Rough Crafts seat on the company’s custom-built angular tail, which is reprised by the fuel tank. 2 Abnormal Sides supplied the tank badges and pushrod collars. Feet and hands rest on Rough Crafts x Arlen Ness footpegs and grips. The collaboration includes the covers for the cam and rocker arms. The handlebars are Rough Crafts, with Rebuffini RR90 hand controls and a CAN bus kit.

In addition to the work done by Rough Crafts, fabrication was executed by MS Pro, and the painting was performed by Line&Circle Custom Studio, Simon Fiber Crafts handled the fiberglass and carbon fiber work, an assembly done at CT-Garage. Noted fashion photographer An Lee is responsible for the images.

RCxCM CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob by Rough Crafts brings together technology and the visceral appeal of motorcycling together to produce functional and arresting art.

RCxCM CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look Photo Gallery

 

