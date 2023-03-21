RCxCM CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look

If you’re not in the DIY computer world, the Taipei-based Cooler Master may not be a familiar name. However, motorcyclists interested in innovative custom builds are likely well-acquainted with Rough Crafts and its owner, builder Winston Yeh. An alumnus of Roland Sands Design, Yeh made a name for himself in the ’10s with a streak of awards, including earning the title World Champion Modified Harley-Davidson class at the 2013 AMD World Championship of Bike Building. To celebrate Cooler Master’s 30th anniversary, Rough Crafts built a custom 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob and a matching computer casing—an unlikely pairing with striking results.

Cooler Master computer cases are known for purple lighting. Reflecting that, the RCxCM CosmosCharger, as the build is named, features the same-color accent RGB LED lighting. Yeh pays homage to the distinctive Cooler Master enclosures with a mini-dustbin fairing mounted to a track-ready inverted Öhlins FGRT 206 cartridge fork grasped by Rough Crafts custom triple clamps; Rough Crafts is known for its dustbin fairings. The cooling fins on the Milwaukee-Eight 107 and the Rough Crafts Fin Air Filter get proprietary detailing, which is replicated in the face of the computer case.

Rough Crafts balanced the suspension with an Öhlins HD505 shock and a swingarm from The Speed Merchant, while the unaltered Softail frame retains factory geometry. The wheels are Performance Machine Revel Black-Ops with Performance Machine Revel discs—don’t forget the Performance Machine was founded by Roland Sands’ father, Perry, in 1970. A six-piston Beringer caliper puts a hold on the 13-inch front disc, with a four-piston grabber working on the rear 11.5-inch disc. Metzeler ME888 Marathon Ultra tires provide the interface with terra firma. Power to the rear wheel is enhanced by a blacked-out Rough Crafts high exhaust that features a distinctive box muffler. The power is modulated with a Rebuffini hydraulic clutch slave cylinder.

Details always play a pivotal part in a distinctive build, and the RCxCM CosmosCharger is no exception.



The rider sits on a Rough Crafts seat on the company’s custom-built angular tail, which is reprised by the fuel tank. 2 Abnormal Sides supplied the tank badges and pushrod collars. Feet and hands rest on Rough Crafts x Arlen Ness footpegs and grips. The collaboration includes the covers for the cam and rocker arms. The handlebars are Rough Crafts, with Rebuffini RR90 hand controls and a CAN bus kit.

In addition to the work done by Rough Crafts, fabrication was executed by MS Pro, and the painting was performed by Line&Circle Custom Studio, Simon Fiber Crafts handled the fiberglass and carbon fiber work, an assembly done at CT-Garage. Noted fashion photographer An Lee is responsible for the images.

RCxCM CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob by Rough Crafts brings together technology and the visceral appeal of motorcycling together to produce functional and arresting art.

RCxCM CosmosCharger Harley-Davidson Street Bob Inside Look Photo Gallery