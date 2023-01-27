2023 Dainese Expedition Masters Series Schedule First Look

Dainese has announced its three Expedition Masters rides for 2023. The guided rides take place on three continents and range from barren deserts to the world’s highest mountain range.
The first 2023 Dainese Expedition Masters on the series is Patagonia – Ushuaia. It begins on March 18 in Argentina in Tierra del Fuego and concludes on March 25 at El Calafate in Chile. The autumn ride goes through Cerro Sombrero in Argentina and Chile’s Puerto Natales, plus visits two Chilean National Parks—Porres del Paine and Perito Moreno Los Glaciares. You’ll see natural features ranging from prairies to lakes to glaciers. The eight-day on- and off-pavement ride on a Ducati DesertX
covers nearly 1000 miles. The rider participation fee is €7390, and €6390 for a passenger.
As summer begins, so, too, does The Himalayas ride in India—appropriately on a Royal Enfield Himalayan
. As the name suggests, be ready to take on some of the highest rideable elevations in the world. You’ll be riding through six high-altitude passes—Rothang (13,087 feet above sea level), Baralach (16,043 feet), Lachung (16,117 feet), Wari (17,427 feet), Tanglag (17,552 feet), and the highest of all—Kardung, a breathtaking 18,379 feet above sea level. You’ll see ancient Buddhist monasteries and visit Pangong Tso, an 83-mile-long saltwater lake sitting 13,862 feet above sea level at the Chinese border. The 11-day ride is on- and off-pavement and stretches 746 miles. The cost for a rider is €7790, with a passenger adding €6790 to the price.
As autumn begins in the northern hemisphere, the Dainese Expedition Masters’ West USA ride begins. This is an 11-day ride starting and finishing in Las Vegas on either a BMW R 1250 GS
or Ducati Multistrada V4 S
. It covers 1500 miles and three states—Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. This ride is designed for riders comfortable with off-pavement travel, or ready to learn the ropes. It visits five National Parks—Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, and Grand Canyon—as well as the historic Route 66 towns of Williams and Seligman, plus the iconic Monument Valley. The price has not been set.
Included in the price of all three 2023 Dainese Expedition Masters rides includes appropriate Dainese apparel and an AGV helmet valued at approximately €4000. Details on booking, routing, and rules are on the Dainese website
.