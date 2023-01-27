BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia Revealed

The site for the latest edition of the biennial BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy series has been revealed. The southwest African country of Namibia will provide the dramatic backdrop for this unusual competitive ride. It will be the third time the GS Trophy has been conducted in Africa, with Tunisia (2008) and South Africa (2010) previously hosting the event. According to BMW Motorrad Head of Brand Management Dr. Ralf Rodepeter, BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia will be held in a country with “countless off-road kilometers with challenging route profiles passing through marvelous landscapes with fascinating flora and fauna.”To participate in the GS Trophy 2024, you must be a member of one of 22 national or regional teams—16 teams are for men, and six teams are reserved for women. Qualification requires demonstrating skills in GPS navigation, off-road riding, and technical tests.
The national teams come from Brazil, Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg), China, Germany, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Regional teams include Latin America (Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Columbia, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru) and the Middle East (Arab Emirates [Abu Dhabi, Dubai], Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia). For those who live in a non-participating country, BMW will be holding at-large qualifying for an International Team at BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin from July 7 to 9, 2023. Check with your local BMW Motorrad dealer for Qualifier information.Although a competition, BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is not a race. It’s an event that requires riding skills and teamwork in special tests. Bivouacs house competitors as they travel through the countryside, enhancing camaraderie within the team and with other participants from around the globe.Still to come are the dates of 2024 Namibia, along with which model of GS the competitors will ride. If you don’t want to compete but would like to ride the route for enjoyment, there will be a Follow The Trails tour available after the conclusion of the event.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory + Steve ’Stavros’ Parrish
Our first segment features the new Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory. Senior Editor Nic de Sena brings us his report on the flagship version of Aprilia’s upright middleweight machine. He gives us insight into whether it’s worth spending the extra money on the Factory version, and also of course, whether this sporting Aprilia is really the motorcycle for you.
In this segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with (arguably) one of the most interesting Suzuki race riders of all time. the iconic RG500 alongside teammate double World Champion Barry Sheene. The two were almost as famous for their exploits off-track, as for their success on it. Those were the days! Steve also raced the Isle of Man TT for about ten years where he won 13 Silver Replicas, and got a podium finish. His insight into that particular brand of mayhem are fascinating.
But there’s waaay more to Steve Parrish than his motorcycle racing. He is also the most successful Semi-Truck racer ever, and, little known piece of useless trivia—he’s my birthday twin: 24th February. He is a natural entertainer and you can’t miss his recounting of the world’s most entertaining—and arguably terrifying—double-decker bus ride ever. If any of you were actually on that hell-ride then we’d love to hear from you!