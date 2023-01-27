BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia Revealed

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia

The site for the latest edition of the biennial BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy series has been revealed. The southwest African country of Namibia will provide the dramatic backdrop for this unusual competitive ride. It will be the third time the GS Trophy has been conducted in Africa, with Tunisia (2008) and South Africa (2010) previously hosting the event. According to BMW Motorrad Head of Brand Management Dr. Ralf Rodepeter, BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia will be held in a country with “countless off-road kilometers with challenging route profiles passing through marvelous landscapes with fascinating flora and fauna.”

2020 BMW GS Trophy Oceania: South Africa Wins New Zealand
2020 BMW GS Trophy Oceania

To participate in the GS Trophy 2024, you must be a member of one of 22 national or regional teams—16 teams are for men, and six teams are reserved for women. Qualification requires demonstrating skills in GPS navigation, off-road riding, and technical tests.

The national teams come from Brazil, Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg), China, Germany, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Regional teams include Latin America (Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Columbia, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru) and the Middle East (Arab Emirates [Abu Dhabi, Dubai], Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia). For those who live in a non-participating country, BMW will be holding at-large qualifying for an International Team at BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin from July 7 to 9, 2023. Check with your local BMW Motorrad dealer for Qualifier information.

BMW GS Trophy 2022 Qualifier USA

Although a competition, BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is not a race. It’s an event that requires riding skills and teamwork in special tests. Bivouacs house competitors as they travel through the countryside, enhancing camaraderie within the team and with other participants from around the globe.

Still to come are the dates of 2024 Namibia, along with which model of GS the competitors will ride. If you don’t want to compete but would like to ride the route for enjoyment, there will be a Follow The Trails tour available after the conclusion of the event.

 

