Shinko SR999 Long Haul Tires First Look [Built For America]

The all-new Shinko SR999 Long Haul tires are designed for high-mileage cruiser motorcycles. The tire features an all-new rubber compound that has high mileage in mind, along with good grip. The tread pattern is designed with generous siping for wet weather performance—something you’re likely to see on long trips. The Aramid belting and reinforced carcass are intended to handle heavier touring cruisers at high speeds, giving them a planted feel with a focus on stability.
The tire was built by Shinko
at the request of Western Power Sports, the exclusive American importer of Shinko tires.
“We have helped to grow and develop the Shinko brand in the U.S. and have a great relationship with the company,” said Western Power Sports Director Richard Kelsey. “Most of their cruiser tires are sold in America, so when we wanted to develop a long-haul tire for U.S. terrain and conditions, they were right there with us. Shinko has owned the performance cruiser segment, and consumers know and trust the SR777 line. The SR999 Long Haul tire is a great alternative for the rider that is looking for higher mileage on cross-country rides.” Ultimate Motorcycling
has tested the Shinko SR777
.
The Shinko SR999 Long Haul comes in load capacities ranging from 467 pounds for the skinny 80/90-21 to 1102 pounds for the beefy 180/55B18. The SR999 has a speed rating of 130 mph, except for the MU85B16, which is good for 149 mph.
Shinko SR999 Long Haul Tires Fast Facts
|Tire Size
|Speed Rating
|Load Index
|Type
|MSRP
|130/80-17
|H
|65
|Tubeless
|$170
|MU85B16
|H
|77
|Tubeless
|$235
|120/70-21
|V
|68
|Tubeless
|$150
|130/90B16
|H
|73
|Tubeless
|$175
|100/90-19
|H
|61
|Tubeless
|$167
|130/90B16
|H
|73
|Tubeless
|$185
|150/80B16
|H
|77
|Tubeless
|$200
|180/65B16
|H
|77
|Tubeless
|$230
|160/70B17
|H
|79
|Tubeless
|$227
|130/60B19
|H
|67
|Tubeless
|$220
|180/55B18
|H
|84
|Tubeless
|$270
|130/70B18
|H
|69
|Tubeless
|TBA
|170/80B15
|H
|73
|Tubeless
|$210
|170/70-16
|H
|75
|Tubeless
|$207
|80/90-21
|H
|54
|Tubeless
|$110
|140/90B16
|H
|77
|Tubeless
|$193
|100/90-19
|H
|61
|N/A
|$115
|110/90-19
|H
|62
|N/A
|$143
|150/90B15
|H
|80
|N/A
|$207
|180/70B15
|H
|82
|N/A
|$223
Shinko SR999 Long Haul Tires Photo Gallery