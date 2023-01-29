2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results, Coverage + Standings

Chase Sexton won a winner-take-all battle in Race 3 of the Triple Crown at Anaheim 2 to take his first win of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Whichever rider in the top 4 after the evening’s first two races—Sexton, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, or series leader and defending champion Eli Tomac—won Race 3 would take the overall.

2023 Anaheim 2 Results: Chase Sexton
Triple Crown Winner Chase Sexon.

The night started off with Sexton winning Race 1, followed by Roczen and Tomac. Anderson stepped up to win Race 2, with Tomac and Roczen rounding out the podium.

2023 Anaheim 2 Results: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

Anderson and Sexton got off to a clean start for the deciding Race 3 and ran 1-2, with Anderson leading. Tomac had pinched off Roczen out of the gate, with Tomac emerging in P4 behind Cooper Webb, and Roczen relegated to P7.

Ken Roczen, Suzuki
Ken Roczen

Anderson led Sexton for four laps, with Lap 5 being pivotal. On Lap 5 (of 14), Sexton passed Anderson for the lead and never looked back, while Tomac jumped off the track, landing hard on a Tuff Block. Tomac remounted in P14 and was only able to recover one position.

2023 Anaheim 2 Results: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

Anderson came under relentless pressure from Webb, surrendering P2 on Lap 10, though Webb’s pass had no impact on the overall standings—Anderson was P2 overall and in the top 5 and on the podium for the first time in 2023. Roczen worked his way forward to P4, passing Dylan Ferrandis on the final lap, though that pass also did not change the overall running order, as Roczen stayed in the final podium spot—his first podium of 2023—losing P2 to Anderson on the last-race-finish tiebreaker. Webb’s P2 in Race 3 moved him ahead of Ferrandis for P4 overall, with Ferrandis in P5. Tomac’s fall left him in P6 for the night, though he was tied for the lead going into Race 3.

Dylan Ferrandis

After three rounds, Tomac retains his lead in the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, taking a four-point lead over Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb into Houston’s NRG Stadium. Check out our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for info on watching the Houston race.

Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures

 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results, Angel Stadium

  1. Chase Sexton (1-5-1), Honda

  2. Jason Anderson (5-1-3), Kawasaki

  3. Ken Roczen (2-3-4), Suzuki

  4. Cooper Webb (7-4-2), KTM

  5. Dylan Ferrandis (4-6-5), Yamaha

  6. Eli Tomac (3-2-13), Yamaha

  7. Aaron Plessinger (8-7-7), KTM

  8. Justin Barcia (11-8-6), GasGas

  9. Adam Cianciarulo (6-11-8), Kawasaki

  10. Joey Savatgy (10-9-9), Kawasaki

  11. Christian Craig (9-10-10), Husqvarna

  12. Colt Nichols (12-14-11), Honda

  13. Dean Wilson (13-12-12), Honda

  14. Justin Hill (14-13-17), KTM

  15. Fredrik Norén (15-20-14), Kawasaki

  16. Shane McElrath (16-16-18), Suzuki

  17. Kyle Chisholm (21-18-15), Suzuki

  18. Benny Bloss (17-15-22), Yamaha

  19. Justin Starling (20-19-16), GasGas

  20. Cade Clason (19-17-20), Kawasaki

  21. Josh Cartwright (18-21-19), Kawasaki

  22. Kevin Moranz (22-22-21), KTM

 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 69 points (2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 65 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)

  3. Cooper Webb, KTM, 65 (2P, 3 T5)

  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 58 (1P, 3 T5)

  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 55 (1P, 1 T5)

  6. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 54 (2 T5)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 48 (1P, 1 T5)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 45

  9. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 43

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 39

  11. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 39

  12. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 34

  13. Dean Wilson, Honda, 28

  14. Justin Hill, KTM, 27

  15. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  16. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 14

  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 14

  18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 12

  19. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  20. Justin Starling, GasGas, 11

  21. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 7

  22. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 6

  23. Josh Hill, KTM, 5

  24. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 5

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 4

  26. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 3

  27. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 2

