2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results, Coverage + Standings

Chase Sexton won a winner-take-all battle in Race 3 of the Triple Crown at Anaheim 2 to take his first win of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Whichever rider in the top 4 after the evening’s first two races—Sexton, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, or series leader and defending champion Eli Tomac—won Race 3 would take the overall.The night started off with Sexton winning Race 1, followed by Roczen and Tomac. Anderson stepped up to win Race 2, with Tomac and Roczen rounding out the podium.
Anderson and Sexton got off to a clean start for the deciding Race 3 and ran 1-2, with Anderson leading. Tomac had pinched off Roczen out of the gate, with Tomac emerging in P4 behind Cooper Webb, and Roczen relegated to P7.Anderson led Sexton for four laps, with Lap 5 being pivotal. On Lap 5 (of 14), Sexton passed Anderson for the lead and never looked back, while Tomac jumped off the track, landing hard on a Tuff Block. Tomac remounted in P14 and was only able to recover one position.Anderson came under relentless pressure from Webb, surrendering P2 on Lap 10, though Webb’s pass had no impact on the overall standings—Anderson was P2 overall and in the top 5 and on the podium for the first time in 2023. Roczen worked his way forward to P4, passing Dylan Ferrandis on the final lap, though that pass also did not change the overall running order, as Roczen stayed in the final podium spot—his first podium of 2023—losing P2 to Anderson on the last-race-finish tiebreaker. Webb’s P2 in Race 3 moved him ahead of Ferrandis for P4 overall, with Ferrandis in P5. Tomac’s fall left him in P6 for the night, though he was tied for the lead going into Race 3.After three rounds, Tomac retains his lead in the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, taking a four-point lead over Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb into Houston’s NRG Stadium. Check out our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for info on watching the Houston race.Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures
2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results, Angel Stadium
Chase Sexton (1-5-1), Honda
Jason Anderson (5-1-3), Kawasaki
Ken Roczen (2-3-4), Suzuki
Cooper Webb (7-4-2), KTM
Dylan Ferrandis (4-6-5), Yamaha
Eli Tomac (3-2-13), Yamaha
Aaron Plessinger (8-7-7), KTM
Justin Barcia (11-8-6), GasGas
Adam Cianciarulo (6-11-8), Kawasaki
Joey Savatgy (10-9-9), Kawasaki
Christian Craig (9-10-10), Husqvarna
Colt Nichols (12-14-11), Honda
Dean Wilson (13-12-12), Honda
Justin Hill (14-13-17), KTM
Fredrik Norén (15-20-14), Kawasaki
Shane McElrath (16-16-18), Suzuki
Kyle Chisholm (21-18-15), Suzuki
Benny Bloss (17-15-22), Yamaha
Justin Starling (20-19-16), GasGas
Cade Clason (19-17-20), Kawasaki
Josh Cartwright (18-21-19), Kawasaki
Kevin Moranz (22-22-21), KTM
2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 69 points (2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives)
Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory + Steve ’Stavros’ Parrish
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Our first segment features the new Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory. Senior Editor Nic de Sena brings us his report on the flagship version of Aprilia’s upright middleweight machine. He gives us insight into whether it’s worth spending the extra money on the Factory version, and also of course, whether this sporting Aprilia is really the motorcycle for you.
——————
The next guest segment of Motos and Friends is brought to you by the faster and most technologically advanced, 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa—one of the most iconic sportbikes ever. Check it out in person at your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
——————
In this segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with (arguably) one of the most interesting Suzuki race riders of all time. the iconic RG500 alongside teammate double World Champion Barry Sheene. The two were almost as famous for their exploits off-track, as for their success on it. Those were the days! Steve also raced the Isle of Man TT for about ten years where he won 13 Silver Replicas, and got a podium finish. His insight into that particular brand of mayhem are fascinating.
But there’s waaay more to Steve Parrish than his motorcycle racing. He is also the most successful Semi-Truck racer ever, and, little known piece of useless trivia—he’s my birthday twin: 24th February. He is a natural entertainer and you can’t miss his recounting of the world’s most entertaining—and arguably terrifying—double-decker bus ride ever. If any of you were actually on that hell-ride then we’d love to hear from you!