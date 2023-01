2023 Yamaha YZR-M1 First Look [28 Photos + Rider Quotes]

Type: Inline-4 w/ crossplane crankshaft

Displacement: 1000cc

Maximum power: Over 240 horsepower

ECU: Marelli (FIM spec)

Front suspension: Inverted Öhlins fork

Rear suspension: Öhlins shock

Wheels: 17-inch forged magnesium

Tires: Michelin

Front brakes: Brembo carbon fiber discs (320, 340, or 355mm) w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Stainless steel disc w/ twin 4-piston calipers

Weight: 346 pounds (FIM minimum)

Monster Energy Company

Eneos

Blue Core

Yamalube

Akrapovic

Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing/Semakin Di Depan

Yamaha Motor Philippines/MIO

Beta Tools

Alpinestars

VR46

bLU cRU

Gilles Tooling

RCB

Furukawa Electrics

Debem

DID

NGK Spark Plugs

BMC Air Filters

Pont Grup

Capit

2D

Axalta

Yamaha Corporation (Yamaha Music)

Michelin

Alpinestars

Siemens-LMS

BLS

BETA Tools

GOM

RCM

Toyota Material Handling

Hygenia

Camaleonic Analytics

3M Peltor

Namedsport

ParkingGO

Flex

Airbank

Mokador

Ca‘ dei Frati

Pastificio Artigiano Fabbri

Azienda Olearia del Chianti

2023 Yamaha YZR-M1 First Look Photo Gallery

The 2023 Yamaha YZR-M1 racebike is here, and it will be campaigned by Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP in the 21-round 2023 MotoGP World Championship Series. Quartararo was the runner-up last year, losing his title to Pecco Bagnaia at the final round in Valencia. Morbidelli is looking to rebound from a difficult year that left him P19 in the final standings. Quartararo returns to action after an off-season hand injury suffered during motocross training. “Finishing as Vice Champion last year is definitely something I want to improve on,” Quartararo said. “I want to win the title again in 2023, and I won’t settle for less. Hopefully, we worked well on the bike over the winter, so we can fight for the title again. What we need from my side is that I’m at a top level both physically and mentally, be at the top level on the bike and not make any mistakes. As for the team, their 2022 was pretty good, I have to say. Of course, I made mistakes, the team made mistakes, Yamaha made mistakes, but we have learned from that. This will be my third year with the Factory Yamaha team, and I want to fight for the title again with them.”Morbidelli chimes in with his 2023 approach: “We reset and restart, and with a refreshed mind and refreshed energies. I’m ready to attack, consolidate what I saw at the last part of the 2022 season, and make another step. There’s a lot I’m looking forward to at the start of this new season. It will be important to start the season with the same speed I had at the end of 2022 and, from that base, step it up and be even faster. We will try to be closer to the leaders and, if possible, fight for top positions. If that’s not the case straight away, we will still work our hardest to get to the top as fast as possible.”Part of any new season is the focus on the latest livery.“This year,” Yamaha Motor Racing Srl’s Managing Director & Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal Lin Jarvis explains, “we are entering our 11th year with Monster Energy as our sponsor and our fifth season with them as our title sponsor. This occasion deserved a new livery and a fresh start that matches our military-like focus as we fight for the 2023 MotoGP title. As a part of the strong global alliance between Yamaha and Monster Energy, the new look and feel will also be adopted by Yamaha’s factory teams in MX and Supercross, showing our unity.”Checking out the new livery, Quartararo observed, “It’s something different, and I think it’s pretty nice. I really like the new livery. But, of course, the most important thing for me is what’s inside the bike. I can’t wait to ride it!” Morbidelli, who is sporting a radically new hairstyle to start 2023, added, “I really like the new bike livery! It’s more aggressive, and the style is a bit more modern. It gives the bike a more modern look. So, yes, I like it.”Don’t miss our 2023 MotoGP World Championship Series calendar .Photography by Luigi Soldano