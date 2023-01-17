BMW M 1000 RR Scale Model First Look [+ 3 More]

As much as we might like to place a favored motorcycle on our work desk or a nearby shelf, there usually just isn’t enough room for that. Fortunately, there are scale models in this world. The latest example is the BMW M 1000 RR 1:10 scale model.Following in the footsteps of the BMW R 1250 GS, R 18, and F 850 GS models, the M 1000 RR edition puts a premium on quality and authenticity. We have seen Lego-based interpretations of BMW models in the past. As cool as they are, these models from BMW Motorrad are designed to replicate the motorcycles.
In the case of the M 1000 RR, both the fork and shock are operational, though there isn’t adjustable damping at either end. The steering works, so you can pretend to ride it pretty much anywhere you like.Unfortunately, the 1:10 scale M 1000 RR doesn’t have a gasoline-powered 100cc inline-4 underneath the plastic that puts out 21 horsepower. That is also the case for the BMW R 1250 GS (no liquid-cooled boxer), R 18 (no Big Boxer), and F 850 GS (no parallel twin). Still, as kids, we were able to enjoy unpowered models, and it’s only a lack of imagination that will prevent anyone of any age from replicating the experience of adventure riding, cruising, or World Superbike competition in the privacy of your own home—or front yard, if you need more varied terrain.You aren’t likely to find these models at your local BMW Motorrad USA dealer, as they are intended for European consumption. Fortunately, there won’t be any regulations preventing importation and use in the United States.All four BMW models are available for €99 from BMW Motorrad dealers and branches, or at BMW Welt at the BMW Museum in Munich. Should you visit the models’ homeland, the price includes VAT.
2023 Yamaha XSR700 plus Steve Rapp, Daytona 200 Winner
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Yamaha XSR700. That’s the retro-styled version of the MT-07 that comes in any color you like—as long as it’s black. Actually, it looks really good with the gold accents on the gas tank and the matching gold wheels. Teejay tells us whether there’s a decent bike lurking under all that flash.
In our second segment, I chat with Steve Rapp. An ex-factory Suzuki and Ducati rider in the Moto America race series, Steve, among many other accomplishments won the prestigious Daytona 200. He also competed with real credibility in a couple of MotoGP races for Richard Stanboli of Attack Performance.
After retiring from professional road racing Steve became a commercial pilot, flying A320s out of LAX for Alaska Airlines. I suspect he’s the only Airline Captain that’s also an ex-professional motorcycle racer. Steve’s calm, matter-of-fact delivery when talking about his high-speed escapades was interesting to say the least. Very impressive guy indeed.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.