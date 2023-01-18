2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 First Look [8 Fast Facts]

Introduced in 2012, the Harley-Davidson Breakout was discontinued in the United States market in 2020, though it continued to be sold in other markets. The long and low chopper is back, and the 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 brings plenty of new features.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout gets the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor. So, if your run across someone picking a fight at a red light, the Breakout is ready for a brawl—the Heavy Breather intake amps up the intimidation factor. In comparison, the old Breakout had to get by with a Milwaukee-Eight 114.
Engine temperature management for the 117 is handled by air and an oil cooler.
A 240 Michelin 11 puts the power to the ground, and it’s mounted on an 18-inch wheel. Up front, there’s a 130mm 21-incher leading the way. The cast-aluminum wheels are a 26-spoke design, are painted black, and show off machined details. There’s just one disc in the front, so plan your deceleration carefully.
The ergonomics have been changed to make the Breakout accessible to more riders. It’s still a big motorcycle. However, the diagonally mounted handlebar riser is three-quarters of an inch longer, bringing the handlebar and grips closer to the rider. The handlebar is polished stainless steel.
Mounted between the handlebar clamps is Harley-Davidson’s minimalist LCD dash. It’s a look we love, and it tells us only the information we absolutely need without cluttering up the front end.
An all-new fuel tank gives the new Breakout a fresh look. The old tank held 3.5 gallons, which was plenty of around-town rides. The 2023 edition carries five gallons in a prominent container. With the more friendly ergonomics, you might be enticed to take the Breakout for a longer out-of-town ride.
While much of the cruiser world is moving to black, the ’23 Breakout takes up the chrome mantle. You’ll note the shiny stuff on the exhaust shields, mirrors, intake, turn signals, side covers, fuel cap, primary cover, and rear fender braces. Don’t worry; black is tastefully applied to the motor, headlight nacelle, and fork legs.
There are four color choices, with prices starting at $20,999. The 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 can be had in Vivid Black, Black Denim, Baja Orange, and Atlas Silver Metallic.
Location photography by Aaron Brimhall and Ben Christensen
2023 Yamaha XSR700 plus Steve Rapp, Daytona 200 Winner
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa. This legendary Sportbike is the quickest, most technologically advanced, and the most aerodynamic Hayabusa ever. Head into your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Yamaha XSR700. That’s the retro-styled version of the MT-07 that comes in any color you like—as long as it’s black. Actually, it looks really good with the gold accents on the gas tank and the matching gold wheels. Teejay tells us whether there’s a decent bike lurking under all that flash.
In our second segment, I chat with Steve Rapp. An ex-factory Suzuki and Ducati rider in the Moto America race series, Steve, among many other accomplishments won the prestigious Daytona 200. He also competed with real credibility in a couple of MotoGP races for Richard Stanboli of Attack Performance.
After retiring from professional road racing Steve became a commercial pilot, flying A320s out of LAX for Alaska Airlines. I suspect he’s the only Airline Captain that’s also an ex-professional motorcycle racer. Steve’s calm, matter-of-fact delivery when talking about his high-speed escapades was interesting to say the least. Very impressive guy indeed.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.