2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special First Look [8 Fast Facts]

The new 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special looks to be a model for the masses, with more friendly ergonomics and passenger accommodations. We tested the Harley-Davidson Nightster on its debut, so let’s now take a look at what makes the Special version different from the standard Nightster, and remind ourselves what is carried over.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special gets the same Revolution Max 975T powerplant as the standard Nightster. It’s a liquid-cooled V-twin with plenty of torque, making it a fun motorcycle to ride around town and in the local twisties. There are three preset ride modes, and the rider can create custom modes to taste. Cruise control is standard.
The Nightster Special has ergonomics that will allow for longer rides. Thanks to a new five-inch handlebar riser and a new handlebar, the Nightster Special’s grips are moved two inches higher and an inch closer to the rider. The result is a more upright seating position for the rider.
There’s a separate seat and footpegs for the passenger.
The Harley-Davidson Dunlop tires are mounted on cast aluminum wheels. A tire pressure monitoring system makes sure you know what the psi is.
ABS, traction control, and electronic engine braking control are standard.
The round four-inch TFT dash can be paired via Bluetooth to your smartphone. When used with the Harley-Davidson App for Android or iOS, the dash displays either a moving map or turn-by-turn instructions—rider’s choice. When hooked up to a helmet communications device, the system allows the rider to listen to music, as well as place or receive phone calls, all with voice commands. A powered USB port makes sure your smartphone is always ready to go.
Brembo braking is employed, front and rear. The 320mm disc is grasped by a four-piston caliper (sorry, not radially mounted), while the rear 260mm disc is modulated by a floating single-piston caliper.
All the lighting is LED.
You have four color choices: Black Denim, Vivid Black, Bright Billiard Blue, and Industrial Yellow. The tank also gets AMF-inspired striping. Prices start at $14,999.
Location photography by Aaron Brimhall and Ben Christensen
2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Photo Gallery
2023 Yamaha XSR700 plus Steve Rapp, Daytona 200 Winner
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa. This legendary Sportbike is the quickest, most technologically advanced, and the most aerodynamic Hayabusa ever. Head into your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Yamaha XSR700. That’s the retro-styled version of the MT-07 that comes in any color you like—as long as it’s black. Actually, it looks really good with the gold accents on the gas tank and the matching gold wheels. Teejay tells us whether there’s a decent bike lurking under all that flash.
In our second segment, I chat with Steve Rapp. An ex-factory Suzuki and Ducati rider in the Moto America race series, Steve, among many other accomplishments won the prestigious Daytona 200. He also competed with real credibility in a couple of MotoGP races for Richard Stanboli of Attack Performance.
After retiring from professional road racing Steve became a commercial pilot, flying A320s out of LAX for Alaska Airlines. I suspect he’s the only Airline Captain that’s also an ex-professional motorcycle racer. Steve’s calm, matter-of-fact delivery when talking about his high-speed escapades was interesting to say the least. Very impressive guy indeed.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.